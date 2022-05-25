PRESS RELEASE: SSH Signs a Strategic Partnership with Cybersecurity Optimization Platform CYE for Cybersecurity Assessment, Risk Quantification and Mitigation Prioritization



SSH Signs a Strategic Partnership with Cybersecurity Optimization Platform CYE for Cybersecurity Assessment, Risk Quantification and Mitigation Prioritization

SSH - a leading defensive cybersecurity solution provider - has signed a partnership agreement with CYE, a leading optimization platform, which provides organizations with cybersecurity decision-making tools by quantifying contextual security data.

CYE's security optimization platform provides a comprehensive organizational assessment, risk quantification, and mitigation plan to provide business impact insights that help optimize the companies’ investments.

CYE’s technology delivers a comprehensive understanding of the security status based on real attacks done by nation-level red teams. CYE's innovative cloud-based cybersecurity optimization platform, Hyver, provides the organization-level security assessments, revealing anticipated attack routes, analyzing business risks, and building optimized mitigation plans.

SSH offers defensive Cybersecurity solutions that allow customers to manage access to their critical data. SSH Zero Trust approach combines key and password management under one roof for comprehensive and efficient secrets management. It allows customers to enter a dynamic access model where access is granted just-in-time with temporary certificates that expire automatically and within minutes. This leaves zero keys or passwords in the system that one could lend or steal. Customers can go passwordless, tokenless and PIN-codeless with no need to manage, rotate or vault credentials and passwords, thus improving security and boosting operational efficiency.

SSH offers CYE’s solutions as part of their defensive cybersecurity portfolio, with special focus on automated access control, monitoring, and auditing solutions. Combining CYE technology with SSH expertise will bring a data-driven security model that is aligned with the business needs and creates an effective remediation tool for advanced organizations.

“We are excited about our partnership with CYE,” says SSH’s CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. ”SSH Zero Trust Editions include encryption key detection and cloud asset discovery features to help our customers see where their critical assets and credentials are located. Combined with CYE’s security solutions we can demonstrate to our customers how potential insiders and external attackers can take advantage of unmanaged credentials or poorly managed access controls, passwords, PIN codes”, Tunkelo continues. “With our Zero Trust Access Management solutions, customers can improve their security posture by removing potential attack vectors caused by static passwords, PIN codes and dongles that can be borrowed or stolen, while modernizing their access controls for the era of hybrid cloud and quantum safe encryption."

“We are looking forward to working closely together with SSH and its customers, combining our skillsets and technologies and offering a great value that will continuously improve cyber security maturity," says CYE’s CEO Reuven Aronashvili. “Customers will get the benefit of having cyber security expert teams combined with Hyver, our decision-making platform, visualizing their current posture, quantifying their risks, optimizing they cyber budget spend and increasing their resilience.”



About CYE

CYE was founded in 2012 and is led by the co-founder of Israel army’s Red Team unit. It serves as a trusted cybersecurity partner to medium size to Fortune 500 companies in multiple industries around the world. CYE Improves the cybersecurity maturity of its customers by enabling better identification, prioritization, and reduction of cyber risks. CYE's innovative cloud-based cybersecurity optimization platform, Hyver, provides organization-level security assessments, revealing anticipated attack routes, analyzing business risks, and building optimized mitigation plans.



About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.