  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SSH Communications Security Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/29 07:23:53 am EDT
2.460 EUR   +1.23%
08:01aPRESS RELEASE : SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications
GL
08:00aPRESS RELEASE : SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications
AQ
03:31aSSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE: SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications

04/29/2022 | 08:01am EDT
SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications

SSH announces two new editions of their flagship product Tectia SSH Client Server: Tectia Quantum Safe Edition and Tectia Zero Trust Edition. These new additions to the Tectia product family will ensure that SSH’s secure remote access solutions stay agile, dynamic and robust enough to meet the challenges posed by quantum computing and cloudification.

Secure Shell (SSH) protocol enables online connections and file transfers between systems handling critical data. Tectia is the original commercial implementation of the SSH protocol, providing secure point-to-point remote access, file transfer and tunneling connections between and to applications.

Quantum computing presents challenge to encryption in the near future by threatening to render classic cryptography useless. Even now, transmissions are recorded and then decrypted when Cryptographically Relevant Quantum Computers are available, making long-term secrets vulnerable as we speak. Tectia Quantum Safe Edition protects critical remote access, file transfers and tunneling connections against the quantum threat.

Tectia Zero Trust Edition introduces an efficient role-based access control (RBAC) upgrade to bring scalability to managing access to large server estates. By operating without permanent credentials like SSH keys or passwords, Tectia Zero Trust Edition eliminates the costly process of managing or rotating credentials while also greatly enhancing system security by removing a significant potential attack vector. Additionally, it increases transparency by centralizing system audit logs.

“Quantum Safe and Zero Trust are the two cornerstones of our solution portfolio. I'm extremely proud that we have upgraded Tectia with technologies that will keep our customers safe long into the future while making their environments more dynamic," says SSH CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. “Tectia has a very strong and loyal customer base, especially on the financial sector”, Teemu continues. “It is therefore not a surprise that our first Tectia Quantum and Tectia Zero Trust customers are banks, since these businesses want to stay ahead of the cybersecurity game”.

Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition will be available to customers during Q2/2022. Tectia Zero-Trust Edition is available to customers immediately.


For more information on Tectia Quantum Safe Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Quantum-Safe Edition

For more information on Tectia Zero Trust Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Zero Trust Edition

Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server


About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com


Financials
Sales 2022 22,8 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,74 M 0,74 M
Net cash 2022 3,00 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 96,1 M 101 M 101 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,08x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 64,9%
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Nordström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Timo Lilja Vice President-Engineering
