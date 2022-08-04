Log in
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:45 2022-08-04 am EDT
2.360 EUR   +2.61%
08:45aPRESS RELEASE : SSH's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition uses a NIST-selected algorithm
AQ
07/21SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ : Presentation on Q2 2022
PU
07/21TRANSCRIPT : SSH Communications Security Oyj, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2022
CI
PRESS RELEASE: SSH's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition uses a NIST-selected algorithm

08/04/2022 | 08:46am EDT
The U.S. Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has chosen the first group of encryption tools, that are designed to withstand the assault of future quantum computers, for the first phase of standardization. 

At this stage, only one algorithm, Crystals-Kyber, was chosen for standardization in the category of key exchange. The implementation of this algorithm is included in SSH Communications Security's Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition which was launched in June 2022. Quantum-Safe Edition supports the possibility of changing the algorithms easily when the standards evolve.

In 2016, NIST announced a competition to develop quantum-safe algorithms. Hundreds of research teams worldwide have participated in the competition. As a result, the selected encryption algorithms will become part of NIST's post-quantum cryptographic standards.

Quantum computers - a threat to cybersecurity 

The threat that organizations are facing already now is recording their current data transmissions. Currently, classical cryptography algorithms ensure that your secrets are safe at the moment due to the absence of adequate Quantum computers. However, communications can be recorded and decrypted later.

Quantum safety has been widely brought to the general public's attention during July 2022, and there is a bill in the pipeline in the U.S. relating to post-quantum encryption.

European experts in cryptography

"SSH has been in the encryption business for more than 25 years. I feel proud that our new quantum-safe products are at the forefront of implementing standards into real products. Combined with the password- and key-free environment provided by the Zero Trust feature, Tectia Quantum-Safe is a reliable and easy-to-use choice for large, multinational organizations," says SSH CEO, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo.

For more information on Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Quantum-Safe Edition

For more information on Tectia Zero Trust Edition, please visit: Tectia® SSH Client/Server Zero Trust Edition

Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server

For further information, please contact: 

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com   
Jussi Rautio, Tectia Product Manager, email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com 

Distribution: 
Major media 
www.ssh.com 

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 20,4 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net income 2022 -0,40 M -0,41 M -0,41 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 91,0 M 92,3 M 92,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,46x
EV / Sales 2023 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration : Period :
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,30 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Nordström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Timo Lilja Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-23.59%92
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.28%206 185
SAP SE-26.50%108 925
SERVICENOW INC.-27.37%95 051
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.58%35 317
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-15.14%20 387