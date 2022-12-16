Advanced search
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:02 2022-12-16 am EST
1.925 EUR   +2.94%
04:15aPress Release : Yet Another Major Managed Service Provider Chooses SSH as their Cybersecurity Vendor
AQ
12/15Financial reporting of ssh communications security corporation in 2023
GL
12/14Press Release : Major Global Fortune 500 Financial Services Institution Significantly Extends SSH's Universal SSH Key Manager® Installation
GL
PRESS RELEASE: Yet Another Major Managed Service Provider Chooses SSH as their Cybersecurity Vendor

12/16/2022 | 04:16am EST
Helsinki, Finland – December 16, 2022 – Major Managed Service Provider (MSP) company selects PrivX MSP Edition as their centralized privileged access management solution for automating the management of customer environments securely. The deal value over three years is approximately EUR 0.7 million, out of which we expect to recognize EUR 0.4 million in Q4 2022. Deployment of the solution begins immediately. In addition to licenses and support, the order includes installation assistance.

The deal aligns with the PrivX growth strategy, where we focus on the PrivX OT (Operational Technology) and PrivX MSP Editions. Customers have received both editions well, and several significant MSP customers in the EMEA region have already chosen PrivX MSP Edition to automate and improve the security posture of their customer environments.

Security and Safety
Most cyberattacks and breaches against MSPs involve compromised passwords, user credentials, and poorly defended network components. PrivX MSP Edition monitors, protects, audits, and manages accounts accessing customers' critical data at rest, in transit, and in use. Compromising a single MSP cybersecurity could open a gateway that allows criminals to steal data or otherwise harm multiple businesses simultaneously.

This latest deal follows multiple PrivX MSP Edition wins during this year. Many MSPs have realized that centralizing and automating their privileged access management for their customer environments improves cybersecurity and increases productivity giving them a competitive edge,” says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH. “Increasingly, MSP customers want to understand how their environments are managed and require that MSPs can demonstrate that their operations are secure precisely for their own environment,“ Tunkelo concludes.  

Zero Trust, Zero Friction, and more automation
PrivX MSP Edition helps MSPs manage secure access of cross-functional teams to customer environments under their management and improves secure access to multi-tenant environments. The MSP customer selected PrivX over competing products for its modern and scalable approach enabling proper access governance to their managed services customers. PrivX MSP Edition streamlines and centralizes credentials and access management, eliminating the need for manual work. This approach allows PrivX customers to improve security and increase automation when managing and controlling privileged access in their data centers and cloud ecosystems.

Find more information on PrivX MSP Edition here. 

For further information, please contact: 
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email teemu.tunkelo@ssh.com   

Distribution: 
Major media 
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 19,2 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2022 -0,80 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,2 M 78,9 M 78,9 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,81x
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,87 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Nordström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Timo Lilja Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-37.87%79
ORACLE CORPORATION-6.18%220 607
SAP SE-20.46%128 806
SERVICENOW INC.-35.54%84 353
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-8.49%33 574
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-24.15%18 964