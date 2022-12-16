PRESS RELEASE: Yet Another Major Managed Service Provider Chooses SSH as their Cybersecurity Vendor

Helsinki, Finland – December 16, 2022 – Major Managed Service Provider (MSP) company selects PrivX MSP Edition as their centralized privileged access management solution for automating the management of customer environments securely. The deal value over three years is approximately EUR 0.7 million, out of which we expect to recognize EUR 0.4 million in Q4 2022. Deployment of the solution begins immediately. In addition to licenses and support, the order includes installation assistance.



The deal aligns with the PrivX growth strategy, where we focus on the PrivX OT (Operational Technology) and PrivX MSP Editions. Customers have received both editions well, and several significant MSP customers in the EMEA region have already chosen PrivX MSP Edition to automate and improve the security posture of their customer environments.

Security and Safety

Most cyberattacks and breaches against MSPs involve compromised passwords, user credentials, and poorly defended network components. PrivX MSP Edition monitors, protects, audits, and manages accounts accessing customers' critical data at rest, in transit, and in use. Compromising a single MSP cybersecurity could open a gateway that allows criminals to steal data or otherwise harm multiple businesses simultaneously.



“This latest deal follows multiple PrivX MSP Edition wins during this year. Many MSPs have realized that centralizing and automating their privileged access management for their customer environments improves cybersecurity and increases productivity giving them a competitive edge,” says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH. “Increasingly, MSP customers want to understand how their environments are managed and require that MSPs can demonstrate that their operations are secure precisely for their own environment,“ Tunkelo concludes.

Zero Trust, Zero Friction, and more automation

PrivX MSP Edition helps MSPs manage secure access of cross-functional teams to customer environments under their management and improves secure access to multi-tenant environments. The MSP customer selected PrivX over competing products for its modern and scalable approach enabling proper access governance to their managed services customers. PrivX MSP Edition streamlines and centralizes credentials and access management, eliminating the need for manual work. This approach allows PrivX customers to improve security and increase automation when managing and controlling privileged access in their data centers and cloud ecosystems.

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.