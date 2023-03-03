Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  SSH Communications Security Oyj
  News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  03:59:54 2023-03-03 am EST
1.970 EUR   -1.25%
SSH Communications Security Corporation's Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report for 2022 published
GL
04:00aSSH Communications Security Corporation's Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report for 2022 published
AQ
03:59aSsh Communications Security Oyj : Corporate Governance Statement 2022
PU
SSH Communications Security Corporation's Report of the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement, and Remuneration Report for 2022 published

03/03/2023 | 04:01am EST
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE – March 3, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M. EET

SSH Communications Security Corporation has today published the Report of the Board of Directors, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report for 2022. In addition, SSH has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2022.

All these documents have been attached to this release as PDF files, and they are also available on SSH's website at: https://www.ssh.com/investors

The 2022 Annual Report will be published during Week 11, as previously announced.

In Helsinki, March 3, 2023


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer

For further information, please contact:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 1835836
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:        
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major Media
www.ssh.com

About SSH
SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

 

Attachments


