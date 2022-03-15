Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SSH Communications Security Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSH Communications Security Oyj : Annual Report 2021

03/15/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2021

Technology and

Thought Leadership

in cryptography

and cybersecurity

Starting with an ingeniously safe internet protocol, SSH continues to help customers, in novel ways like abandoning password rotation or hiding them, to protect the customers from various quantum cyber- security threats.

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021

THE MOST SENSITIVE COMMODITY OF THE 21ST CENTURY

IS DATA AT REST, IN TRANSIT AND IN USE.

In the early days of internet, a smart open-source cryptography protocol solved a signiﬁ- cant void in safeguarding the connections between various applications and their users.

We are very proud of our achievements in cryptography and defensive cybersecurity in the past and committed to oer leading technology solutions for higher cybersafe future. We maintain our pioneering spirit, to the future. We are inventors, implementors and business people serving our customers eciently through their cybersecurity journey.

We serve our customers with proven-in-use and future-proof technologies that keep global ecosystems safe.

Culture of innovation, accountability and determination are key cornerstones when working for our remarkable customers.

Defensive cyber security technologies are developing towards third and fourth generations of cyber protection away from static passwords and SSH keys towards real time access control.

  1. Zero Trust and Quantum Safe solutions are needed
  2. Automating user management away from individual based access to role based access is needed

We have them both available today.

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021

SENSITIVE, VALUABLE AND CRITICAL DATA DO YOU KNOW YOUR CYBERSECURITY MATURITY LEVEL?

Every business should deﬁne their cybersecurity maturity level and its ambition level in improving it in the rapidly evolving digitalizing world. First, the maturity starts with classifying their various data sets based on their sensitivity, criticality, and value for the business. Second, one needs to know in which system and country the data is stored. Third, the user groups need to be managed: Who and when can access various data pools on a system or cloud level? Finally, how well do you manage the lifecycle of your invisible digital keys?

Cybercrime is increasing, and the 'new normal' working circumstances have increased remote work, thus increasing the volume of valuable data travelling through the internet.

Sensitive data in wrong hands threatens people, companies and governmental bodies. This all leads to a threat to the civil order of nations.

RECENT CYBERCRIME INCIDENTS

In 2021, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack caused fuel shortages in the southern USA. Twitch security breach uncovered their client details to a malicious third party. 500 supermarkets were forced to shut down in Sweden due to a ransomware attack in the USA. The German air conditioning, heating and exhaust system builder Eberspächer fell victim to an organized cyber- attack and needed to close their factories and oces.

A Finnish private psychotherapy practice Vastaamo patients got blackmailed by organized crime following a data breach in 2018.

All the above could have been avoided with more mature cybersecurity practices and processes based on SSH portfolio of products and solutions.

MODERN CYBERSAFE OPERATIONS NEED ZERO TRUST AND POST QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGIES

The maturity of SSH key management, certiﬁcate management and data access management and control practices for cybersafe operations in factories, oces and government agencies deﬁne the resilience of real- life activities impacted by the increasing digitalization.

We can help with leading-edge technologies to improve your cybersafe posture now and in the future.

Our PrivX and Zero Trust solutions remove the requirement to change your passwords regularly. Super- and power users are managed separately from traditional users due to a higher risk for major data leakages.

These users are managed as access groups removing the manual work needed to grant or remove access individually. Inter-application communication and key users' access control happens constantly in real-time and enables automation, auditing and monitoring services.

Zero Trust removes one of the most annoying features of the current cybersecurity practices, static passwords, and their forced periodical change process.

Passwords as we know them are coming to an end. Data and ﬁle storage, use and sharing can be safeguarded in a more modern, fast, and yes, safer way. It is like the music world moving from CDs to streaming.

Trust is not supposed to be a business commodity. Trust is not on sale.

Zero Trust means Zero Risk. It gives just the right amount of access (JEA) in a just in time (JIT) fashion. It protects a multitude of various data pools from unwanted visitors. Passwords and keys are transformed into automatically managed certiﬁcates that exist on-need-to-know-bases only. It's revolutionary, and it gives trust back to where it belongs, to human life and relationships, away from business and digital security

3

Data goes from centralization to federation of dierent data pools on premise and in the cloud.

To manage your data safely we have solutions available today:

  1. Connecting factories to cloud (from Factory to Cloud and back)
  2. Saving data in proprietary outsourced Data Centers to dierent clouds (Cloudiﬁcation) are megatrends hap- pening today.

Deltagon acquisition

  1. Enlarged our Nordic footprint
  2. Enlarged our portfolio from connections between applications and their users to also communications between users

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021

that will be managed with automation instead of manual work.

Quantum computing is starting to fundamentally change the computers as we know them today. They also will change the requirements for data security. It has been predicted that with quantum computing, within 10 years from now, all our current cryptographic algorithms can be cracked in a few seconds. First Quantum Safe Cryptography solutions from SSH are available now. We have released and started to sell Quantum safe products in our NQX and Tectia product families.

Our acquisition of Deltagon in the spring of 2021 and the subsequent development of the Deltagon Suite has brought a new, sleek and powerful set of sensitive data collection, sharing, signing and mailing products into our portfolio. It has also signiﬁcantly strengthened our position on the SSH home markets with a wider oering to our key markets.

Our ﬂagship product family Tectia, the leading commercial secure shell (SSH) product, has already protected for decades millions of users and applications in the world safeguarding yearly hundreds of millions of sensitive digital communications sessions. SSH protocol powers over 95% of servers existing on the internet. SSH makes it possible to build secure channels over unsecure networks.

Today and tomorrow, the SSH Zero Trust and Quantum safe solutions for our UKM, NQX, Deltagon, PrivX and Tectia products will enable signiﬁcant improvement of our customers' cybersecurity posture.

GREAT SSH NEWS FROM 2021

2021 was a remarkably good for us. We helped to improve the cybersafety of our customers' systems, applications, and key users. Now we have a solid foundation for growth at least for the next 25 years. SSH Communication Security will continue to oer best-of- breed cryptography and cyberssafe solutions for the ever-digitalizing world.

Dear Reader, we hope You do enjoy reading our Annual Report 2021 and like our products and ﬁnancial results. Let us all bring digitalizing societies and businesses towards a better cybersafe future.

CONTENTS

2

TECHNOLOGY AND

18

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

68

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

IN CRYPTOGRAPHY

20

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

73

5

AND CYBERSECURITY

TEAM 31 DEC 2021

CONTENTS

21

2021

74

6

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

KEY FIGURES

22

76

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF

7

2021 HIGHLIGHTS

DIRECTORS FOR

77

1 JAN 31 DEC 2021

10

FUTUREPROOF

32

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

12

STRATEGY 2022

STATEMENTS

57

15

EXEMPLARY NOVEL CYBER

PARENT COMPANY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

SOLUTIONS

17

CEO LETTER

67

DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

AND SIGNATURES

AUDITOR'S REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

BUSINESS ETHICS AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

INFORMATION FOR

SHAREHOLDERS

CONTACT INFORMATION

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSH Communications Security Oyj published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 04:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
12:10aSSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ : Annual Report 2021
PU
03/08SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
03/04Notice to ssh communications security corporations' annual general meeting
AQ
03/04STOCK EXCHANGE REPORT : SSH Communications Security Corporation's Report of the Board of D..
AQ
03/04STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE : Share subscriptions with ssh communications security corporation´..
GL
03/04STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE : Share subscriptions with ssh communications security corporation´..
GL
02/28PRESS RELEASE : SSH PrivX MSP Edition is gaining momentum – SSH wins a significant M..
AQ
02/25SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
AQ
02/24SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ : Presentation on Q4 2021
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : SSH Communications Security Oyj, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22,8 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2022 0,70 M 0,77 M 0,77 M
Net cash 2022 3,00 M 3,30 M 3,30 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 97,2 M 107 M 107 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,39x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float -
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration : Period :
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,47 €
Average target price 3,10 €
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Nordström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Timo Lilja Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-19.27%105
ORACLE CORPORATION-11.63%207 636
SAP SE-18.99%127 963
SERVICENOW INC.-23.73%102 430
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.74%34 132
HUBSPOT, INC.-41.49%19 739