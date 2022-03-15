SSH Communications Security Oyj : Annual Report 2021

Starting with an ingeniously safe internet protocol, SSH continues to help customers, in novel ways like abandoning password rotation or hiding them, to protect the customers from various quantum cyber- security threats.
SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021
THE MOST SENSITIVE COMMODITY OF THE 21ST CENTURY
IS DATA AT REST, IN TRANSIT AND IN USE.
In the early days of internet, a smart open-source cryptography protocol solved a signiﬁ- cant void in safeguarding the connections between various applications and their users.
We are very proud of our achievements in cryptography and defensive cybersecurity in the past and committed to oer leading technology solutions for higher cybersafe future. We maintain our pioneering spirit, to the future. We are inventors, implementors and business people serving our customers eciently through their cybersecurity journey.
We serve our customers with proven-in-use and future-proof technologies that keep global ecosystems safe.
Culture of innovation, accountability and determination are key cornerstones when working for our remarkable customers.
Defensive cyber security technologies are developing towards third and fourth generations of cyber protection away from static passwords and SSH keys towards real time access control.
Zero Trust and Quantum Safe solutions are needed
Automating user management away from individual based access to role based access is needed
We have them both available today.
SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021
SENSITIVE, VALUABLE AND CRITICAL DATA DO YOU KNOW YOUR CYBERSECURITY MATURITY LEVEL?
Every business should deﬁne their cybersecurity maturity level and its ambition level in improving it in the rapidly evolving digitalizing world. First, the maturity starts with classifying their various data sets based on their sensitivity, criticality, and value for the business. Second, one needs to know in which system and country the data is stored. Third, the user groups need to be managed: Who and when can access various data pools on a system or cloud level? Finally, how well do you manage the lifecycle of your invisible digital keys?
Cybercrime is increasing, and the 'new normal' working circumstances have increased remote work, thus increasing the volume of valuable data travelling through the internet.
Sensitive data in wrong hands threatens people, companies and governmental bodies. This all leads to a threat to the civil order of nations.
RECENT CYBERCRIME INCIDENTS
In 2021, the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack caused fuel shortages in the southern USA. Twitch security breach uncovered their client details to a malicious third party. 500 supermarkets were forced to shut down in Sweden due to a ransomware attack in the USA. The German air conditioning, heating and exhaust system builder Eberspächer fell victim to an organized cyber- attack and needed to close their factories and oces.
A Finnish private psychotherapy practice Vastaamo patients got blackmailed by organized crime following a data breach in 2018.
All the above could have been avoided with more mature cybersecurity practices and processes based on SSH portfolio of products and solutions.
MODERN CYBERSAFE OPERATIONS NEED ZERO TRUST AND POST QUANTUM CRYPTOGRAPHY TECHNOLOGIES
The maturity of SSH key management, certiﬁcate management and data access management and control practices for cybersafe operations in factories, oces and government agencies deﬁne the resilience of real- life activities impacted by the increasing digitalization.
We can help with leading-edge technologies to improve your cybersafe posture now and in the future.
Our PrivX and Zero Trust solutions remove the requirement to change your passwords regularly. Super- and power users are managed separately from traditional users due to a higher risk for major data leakages.
These users are managed as access groups removing the manual work needed to grant or remove access individually. Inter-application communication and key users' access control happens constantly in real-time and enables automation, auditing and monitoring services.
Zero Trust removes one of the most annoying features of the current cybersecurity practices, static passwords, and their forced periodical change process.
Passwords as we know them are coming to an end. Data and ﬁle storage, use and sharing can be safeguarded in a more modern, fast, and yes, safer way. It is like the music world moving from CDs to streaming.
Trust is not supposed to be a business commodity. Trust is not on sale.
Zero Trust means Zero Risk. It gives just the right amount of access (JEA) in a just in time (JIT) fashion. It protects a multitude of various data pools from unwanted visitors. Passwords and keys are transformed into automatically managed certiﬁcates that exist on-need-to-know-bases only. It's revolutionary, and it gives trust back to where it belongs, to human life and relationships, away from business and digital security
3
Data goes from centralization to federation of dierent data pools on premise and in the cloud.
To manage your data safely we have solutions available today:
Connecting factories to cloud (from Factory to Cloud and back)
Saving data in proprietary outsourced Data Centers to dierent clouds (Cloudiﬁcation) are megatrends hap- pening today.
Deltagon acquisition
Enlarged our Nordic footprint
Enlarged our portfolio from connections between applications and their users to also communications between users
SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021
that will be managed with automation instead of manual work.
Quantum computing is starting to fundamentally change the computers as we know them today. They also will change the requirements for data security. It has been predicted that with quantum computing, within 10 years from now, all our current cryptographic algorithms can be cracked in a few seconds. First Quantum Safe Cryptography solutions from SSH are available now. We have released and started to sell Quantum safe products in our NQX and Tectia product families.
Our acquisition of Deltagon in the spring of 2021 and the subsequent development of the Deltagon Suite has brought a new, sleek and powerful set of sensitive data collection, sharing, signing and mailing products into our portfolio. It has also signiﬁcantly strengthened our position on the SSH home markets with a wider oering to our key markets.
Our ﬂagship product family Tectia, the leading commercial secure shell (SSH) product, has already protected for decades millions of users and applications in the world safeguarding yearly hundreds of millions of sensitive digital communications sessions. SSH protocol powers over 95% of servers existing on the internet. SSH makes it possible to build secure channels over unsecure networks.
Today and tomorrow, the SSH Zero Trust and Quantum safe solutions for our UKM, NQX, Deltagon, PrivX and Tectia products will enable signiﬁcant improvement of our customers' cybersecurity posture.
GREAT SSH NEWS FROM 2021
2021 was a remarkably good for us. We helped to improve the cybersafety of our customers' systems, applications, and key users. Now we have a solid foundation for growth at least for the next 25 years. SSH Communication Security will continue to oer best-of- breed cryptography and cyberssafe solutions for the ever-digitalizing world.
Dear Reader, we hope You do enjoy reading our Annual Report 2021 and like our products and ﬁnancial results. Let us all bring digitalizing societies and businesses towards a better cybersafe future.
CONTENTS
2
TECHNOLOGY AND
18
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
68
THOUGHT LEADERSHIP
IN CRYPTOGRAPHY
20
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
73
5
AND CYBERSECURITY
TEAM 31 DEC 2021
CONTENTS
21
2021
74
6
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
KEY FIGURES
22
76
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF
7
2021 HIGHLIGHTS
DIRECTORS FOR
77
1 JAN 31 DEC 2021
10
FUTUREPROOF
32
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
12
STRATEGY 2022
STATEMENTS
57
15
EXEMPLARY NOVEL CYBER
PARENT COMPANY
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
SOLUTIONS
17
CEO LETTER
67
DIVIDEND PROPOSAL
AND SIGNATURES
AUDITOR'S REPORT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
BUSINESS ETHICS AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
INFORMATION FOR
SHAREHOLDERS
CONTACT INFORMATION
SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2021
5
