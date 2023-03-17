Advanced search
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
2023-03-16
1.930 EUR   +7.22%
Ssh Communications Security Oyj : Annual Report 2022
PU
SSH Communications Security Oyj : Annual Report 2022

03/17/2023
Annual Report 2022

SSH Communications Security -

Passwordless. Keyless.

Defensive Cybersecurity

with Quantum-Safe Encryption.

Starting with an ingeniously safe internet protocol SSH, we continue to help customers improve their security, automate processes, and ensure compliance in novel ways, like moving away from static perimeter-based cyber defense to a Zero Trust model, where there are no passwords or keys nor implicitly trusted users, connections, applications, servers, or devices.

We help our customers secure their businesses in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed

IT and OT infrastructures.

Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof.

The culture of innovation, accountability and determination are cornerstones of working for and with our remarkable customers.

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2022

2

Passwordless.

We safeguard communications and access

Keyless.

between systems, automated applications,

Defensive

and people.

Cybersecurity.

Secure communications for:

Digital gatekeeper

for access management:

  • Machine to machine (M2M)
  • System to system (S2S)
  • Application to application (A2A)

connections

Data center to data center

Sensitive information

Site-to- site

Cloud & hybrid

sharing between

people (H2H)

Wrapped up in post-quantum-safe encrypted tunnels for future-proofing

  • Admin, maintenance, development access to systems, networks & data
  • Passwordless and keyless secrets management
  • Monitoring, recording and auditing sessions

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2022

3

CONTENTS

2

PASSWORDLESS. KEYLESS.

DEFENSIVE CYBERSECURITY

WITH QUANTUM-SAFE

ENCRYPTION.

4

CONTENTS

5

2022 KEY FIGURES

6

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

7

CEO LETTER

8

STRATEGY 2022

9

DEFENSIVECYBERSECURITY

10

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

11

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT

TEAM 31 DEC 2022

12

FINANCIAL2022

STATEMENTS

68

13

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF

69

DIRECTORS FOR

1 JAN - 31 DEC 2022

22

CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS

FINANCIAL

49

PARENT COMPANY

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

59

DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

AND SIGNATURES

60

AUDITOR'S REPORT

65

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

66

BUSINESS ETHICS AND

SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS

CONTACT INFORMATION

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2022

4

2022 KEY FIGURES

2022 was a year of stable growth for us. We continued a successful journey of selling innovative and future-proof technologies to major global corporations, increasingly through a subscription model.

Deferred Revenue increased strongly by 57% to EUR 14.1 million, driven by several major multi-year subscription and maintenance contracts.

Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue grew by 36% to EUR 9.9 million, while Total Annual Recurring Revenue, also including maintenance revenues, grew by 19%, reaching EUR 18.4 million.

We have expanded from point products to solutions business and are solidifying our marketing and sales processes to serve our customers' needs even better.

SSH ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Net Sales

19.3

+21%

Net Sales M€

15.9

14.4

EBITDA

11.3

+139%

[Total] ARR

+36%

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

KEY FIGURES

FY19

FY20

FY21

FY22

Net sales

M€

14.4

11.3

15.9

19.3

EBITDA

M€

0.9

-0.4

1.1

2.7

Operating profit

%

6.0%

-3.5%

7.0%

13.9%

M€

-1.2

-2.5

-1.5

-0.4

Profit

%

-8.4%

-22.1%

-9.6%

-2.3%

M€

-1.5

-3.1

-2.3

-0.6

Personnel

90

94

122

144

5

Disclaimer

SSH Communications Security Oyj published this content on 17 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2023 06:45:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
