SSH Communications Security Oyj : Annual Report 2022

SSH Communications Security -

Passwordless. Keyless.

Defensive Cybersecurity

with Quantum-Safe Encryption.

Starting with an ingeniously safe internet protocol SSH, we continue to help customers improve their security, automate processes, and ensure compliance in novel ways, like moving away from static perimeter-based cyber defense to a Zero Trust model, where there are no passwords or keys nor implicitly trusted users, connections, applications, servers, or devices.

We help our customers secure their businesses in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed

IT and OT infrastructures.

Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof.

The culture of innovation, accountability and determination are cornerstones of working for and with our remarkable customers.