SSH Communications Security Oyj : Annual Report 2022

Starting with an ingeniously safe internet protocol SSH, we continue to help customers improve their security, automate processes, and ensure compliance in novel ways, like moving away from static perimeter-based cyber defense to a Zero Trust model, where there are no passwords or keys nor implicitly trusted users, connections, applications, servers, or devices.
We help our customers secure their businesses in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed
IT and OT infrastructures.
Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof.
The culture of innovation, accountability and determination are cornerstones of working for and with our remarkable customers.
Passwordless.
We safeguard communications and access
Keyless.
between systems, automated applications,
Defensive
and people.
Cybersecurity.
Secure communications for:
Digital gatekeeper
for access management:
Machine to machine (M2M)
System to system (S2S)
Application to application (A2A)
•
connections
•
Data center to data center
Sensitive information
• Site-to- site
•
Cloud & hybrid
sharing between
people (H2H)
Wrapped up in post-quantum-safe encrypted tunnels for future-proofing
Admin, maintenance, development access to systems, networks & data
Passwordless and keyless secrets management
Monitoring, recording and auditing sessions
CONTENTS
2
PASSWORDLESS. KEYLESS.
DEFENSIVE CYBERSECURITY
WITH QUANTUM-SAFE
ENCRYPTION.
4
CONTENTS
5
2022 KEY FIGURES
6
2022 HIGHLIGHTS
7
CEO LETTER
8
STRATEGY 2022
9
DEFENSIVECYBERSECURITY
10
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
11
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT
TEAM 31 DEC 2022
12
FINANCIAL2022
STATEMENTS
68
13
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF
69
DIRECTORS FOR
1 JAN - 31 DEC 2022
22
CONSOLIDATEDSTATEMENTS
FINANCIAL
49
PARENT COMPANY
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
59
DIVIDEND PROPOSAL
AND SIGNATURES
60
AUDITOR'S REPORT
65
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
66
BUSINESS ETHICS AND
SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
INFORMATION FOR SHAREHOLDERS
CONTACT INFORMATION
2022 KEY FIGURES
2022 was a year of stable growth for us. We continued a successful journey of selling innovative and future-proof technologies to major global corporations, increasingly through a subscription model.
Deferred Revenue increased strongly by 57% to EUR 14.1 million, driven by several major multi-year subscription and maintenance contracts.
Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue grew by 36% to EUR 9.9 million, while Total Annual Recurring Revenue, also including maintenance revenues, grew by 19%, reaching EUR 18.4 million.
We have expanded from point products to solutions business and are solidifying our marketing and sales processes to serve our customers' needs even better.
