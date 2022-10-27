SSH Communications Security Oyj : Business Review Q3 2022

SSH Communications Security provides alternative performance measures that are not defined by IFRS standards. Alternative performance measures should not be considered substitutes for performance measures in accordance with IFRS. The alternative performance measures are:

EBITDA = Operating profit/loss + depreciation and amortization

Annual Recurring Revenue: Subscription + maintenance revenue at the end of the last month of the reported quarter multiplied by 12.

Subscription ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue): Subscription revenue in the last month of a reported quarter multiplied by 12. For an exhaustive list of alternative performance measures and formulas used, refer to SSH's Annual Report.

Outlook

Our current year 2022 guidance remains unchanged:

We continue our business transition from a license and support model to a recurring-revenue model, which we foresee will provide more stable revenue in the longer term while reducing our short-term annual growth rate compared to a perpetual license business model. At the end of 2021, Annual Recurring Revenue was EUR 15.4 million (EUR 8.0 million), which positions us well for continued growth. We expect net sales to grow during 2022 compared to 2021. We estimate EBITDA and cash flow from operating activities to be positive for 2022.

CEO REVIEW

Valued shareholders, customers, partners, and colleagues,

Our growth continued during the third quarter. Net sales increased by 17 %, and EBITDA reached EUR 0.4 million. The slightly lower EBITDA vs. the comparison period is mainly due to the hardware component in NQX deliveries recorded as cost of goods sold. We have successfully transitioned a number of our customers into the subscription model through the introduction of innovative editions and future-proof technologies to our portfolio. Consequently, over 90% of Q3 revenue is subscription-based.

During the third quarter, we delivered a EUR 2.1 million order placed in June, and we are securing the capacity to deliver further orders under the same contract. Due to deliveries late in the quarter, the revenue recognition effect of the order was minor in Q3 with full impact from the start of Q4, extending over a three-year initial contract period.

Our operating cash flow was EUR -0.5 million for the quarter, mainly due to the timing of larger cash receipts by a few days just after quarter end. Operating cash flow and liquid assets are expected to improve during the last quarter as the majority of our renewal payments, and the payment for the delivery of the EUR 2.1 million order will be received during Q4.

PrivX achieved significant analyst recognition for the third time

In August, the leading European market analyst firm, KuppingerCole, named SSH Communications Security an Overall Leader in the Leadership Compass Report 2022. SSH was selected as an overall leader on the Privileged Access Management (PAM) market and as a leader in the Innovation, Product, Market, and Market Champion categories. SSH's fastest-growing product, PrivX, performed alongside global cybersecurity giants, outperforming them, especially in technological development.

NQX started to generate meaningful revenues

The Finnish National Cyber Security Center (NCSA-FI) security certification for encryption solution NQX was granted in June, resulting in several new customer orders. SSH started deliveries of NQX, the value of which