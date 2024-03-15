English Finnish
Published: 2024-03-15 08:00:00 CET
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Annual Financial Report
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2023 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED

SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | March 15, 2024 at 09:00:00 EET

SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2023 on its website at Financial Reports.
The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report.

A PDF file of the Annual Report is attached to this release.

Helsinki, March 15, 2024

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer

For further information:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 183 5836, email michael.kommonen@ssh.com

About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.

Attachments:
SSH Annual Report 2023.pdf

