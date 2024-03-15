SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S ANNUAL REPORT 2023 HAS BEEN PUBLISHED
SSH Communications Security Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | March 15, 2024 at 09:00:00 EET
SSH Communications Security Corporation has published its Annual Report for 2023 on its website at Financial Reports.
The Annual Report contains the Report of the Board of Directors, the Financial Statements and the Auditor's Report.
A PDF file of the Annual Report is attached to this release.
Helsinki, March 15, 2024
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Michael Kommonen
Chief Financial Officer
For further information:
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 183 5836, email michael.kommonen@ssh.com
About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.
SSH Communications Security Oyj, formerly Tectia Oyj, is a Finland-based company engaged in the software sector. It specializes in the development and retail of solutions for data protection and network security. The Company offers encryption, centralized management and access control, as well as privileged identity management solutions. Its product portfolio comprises Tectia SSH, Universal SSH Key Manager, CryptoAuditor and Tectia MobileID. The Company provides services to financial institutions, public sector, retail organizations, healthcare and educational institutions, among others. It cooperates with a range of entities, including F5 Networks, IBM, Juniper Networks, Oracle and InfoSec. Furthermore, the Company has offices in the Americas, Europe and Asia, and operates a number of subsidiaries, such as SSH Communications Security Operations Oy and SSH Communications Security Ltd.