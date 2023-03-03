SSH Communications Security Oyj : Corporate Governance Statement 2022

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT MARCH 3, 2023

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT OF SSH COMMUNICATION SECURITY SSH Communications Security Group comprises of SSH Communications Security Corporation ("SSH") and its subsidiaries. SSH is registered in Helsinki, Finland and is a publicly listed company in Nasdaq Helsinki (SSH1V). Its subsidiaries are SSH Communications Security, Inc. (USA), SSH Government Solu- tions, Inc. (USA), SSH Communications Security Limited (HK), SSH Communications Security UK Limited (UK), SSH Technology Ltd. (FIN), SSH Operations Ltd. (FIN) which has a branch in Germany, and Kyber- leijona Ltd. (FIN, 65% ownership) which owns Deltagon Ltd. (100%). SSH abides by its Articles of Association as well as principles of transparent and responsible corporate governance, and high ethical standards in its governance and decision-making. The company complies with the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act, securities market legislation, including the market abuse regulation, rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2020 adopted by the Securities Market Association. This Code is available at www.cgfinland.fi. This Corporate Governance Statement has been composed in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code and securities market legislation. This statement is published as a separate report from the Report of the Board of Directors at SSH's website www.ssh.com. SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY'S ADMINISTRATIVE BODIES SSH implements a one-tier governance model, where the management of the SSH Group is a responsibility of the General Meeting of shareholders, the Board of Directors, and the CEO. Duties are defined by the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act and the company´s Articles of Association. The General Meeting is where shareholders exercise their voting rights and is SSH's highest decision- making body, taking decisions on matters falling within its competence by virtue of the Limited Liability Companies Act and the Articles of Association. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) elects the Board of Directors, which in turn appoints the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The Board of Directors and CEO are responsible for the management of the Group. The Executive Management Team and other management personnel assist the CEO in his or her duties. The Board of Directors decides on the Group's administrative systems and ensures compliance with good governance principles. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The Annual General Meeting is held within six months of the completion of the company's fiscal year, at a time decided by the Board. The AGM decides on matters as required in the provisions of the Limited Liability Companies Act and Articles of Association, such as adoption of the year-end financial statements, profit distribution, and the granting of discharge from liability to the members of the Board of Directors and to the CEO. The AGM also elects the members of the Board of Directors and the auditors and decides their remuneration. Extraordinary general meeting can be called as defined

in Limited Liability Companies Act. Each SSH share conveys one vote at the shareholder's meeting. Shareholders have the right to have a matter falling within the competence of the general meeting under the Limited Liability Companies' Act to be addressed at the general meeting. BOARD OF DIRECTORS In accordance with the company's Articles of Association, the Annual General Meeting appoints three to eight members to the Board of Directors. Their term of office ends with the closing of the next Annual General Meeting following their appointment. The Board has a quorum when more than half of its members are present. The company's Articles of Association do not restrict the members' terms in office or present any specific selection criteria for the members. The Board elects a chairperson from among its members. SSH has established principles on diversity in accordance with the Corporate Governance Code's recommendation number 9. SSH's principles on diversity are taken into account when considering nominations to the Board of Directors. Decisions on the election of directors shall always be made at the general meeting. The Board of Directors handles the company's administration and the appropriate arrangement of its operations. The Board also ensures that the supervision of the bookkeeping and asset management is appropriate. The Board makes wide-ranging and strategically important decisions concerning the com- pany. The Board's task is to steer the company's operations in a manner that will add the greatest possible value to the company's invested capital over the long term. The Board of Directors has confirmed a written charter for its duties, the matters it deals with, meeting practice and the decision-making procedure. In accordance with the charter, the Board deals with and makes decisions on all matters that are financially, operationally or fundamentally significant to the Group. The Board appoints and dismisses the CEO, supervises his or her actions, and decides on his or her remuneration and other terms and conditions of service. The Board also approves the Group's strat- egy, operating principles and guiding values, and ensures that they are up to-date and correctly im- plemented. The Board also ensures that the Group has a functional system of internal controls and that the Group's risk management principles have been defined. It also ensures that key business risks have been identified and are being systematically monitored. The Board approves the operational guidelines and annual plan for the internal audit and assesses its effectiveness. Board´s duties and responsibilities are described in more detail in Charter of the Board. The following members were elected for the Board of Directors in the Annual General Meeting held on 25 March 2022: Henri Österlund, Kai Tavakka, Sampo Kellomäki, Christian Fredrikson and as a new member Catharina Candolin. At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors after the Annual General Meeting, Henri Österlund was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

In the current Board of Directors, there is representation from the biggest shareholder which has been very successful in technology investments, an internationally commendable expert of technologies central to the company, a very experienced expert of international cybersecurity industry, and as a new member, an expert of cybersecurity and defence. SSH Board of Directors convened 14 times in 2022. The attendance rate of Board members was: Österlund (14/14, 100%), Tavakka (14/14, 100%), Kellomäki (14/14, 100%), Fredrikson (14/14, 100%), Candolin (12/13, 92%). The Board evaluates its operations and processes to increase efficiency and quality. An internal self- evaluation is conducted once a year. Due to the relatively small size of the company and number of Board Members currently, SSH has no separate Committees of the Board. COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD (ownership of shares and options per 31.12.2022) In the 2022 Annual General Meeting the following members were elected for the Board of Directors: Henri Österlund, Kai Tavakka, Sampo Kellomäki, Christian Fredrikson and as a new member Catharina Candolin. At the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors after the Annual General Meeting, Henri Österlund was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Fredrikson, Kellomäki and Candolin are deemed to be independent of the company and of the significant shareholders of the company. Österlund and Tavakka are deemed independent of the company. The company's CFO acts as secretary to the Board. Due to the election of the Board of Directors as described in above, the majority of the Board members are considered independent of the company. Board Members (31.12.2022): Henri Österlund, b. 1971, M.Sc. Economics Chairman of the Board Henri Österlund is an expert of international investing and funding. He is the founder of Accendo Capital fund and a partner of the managing company. Accendo Capital creates shareholder value through active ownership. Previously, Österlund has served as a Partner of Conventum Corporate Finance, Partner of Triton Private Equity investment fund in London, and as an Analyst at Doughty Hanson Private Equity fund in Stockholm. In addition to SSH board, he is a board member at Remedy (publ) and Doro AB (publ). Henri owns 148 595 SSH shares (including the controlled companies). He has no option rights.