Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SSH Communications Security Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:36:50 2023-02-23 am EST
1.985 EUR   -5.92%
05:23aSsh Communications Security Oyj : Financial Statement Release 2022 presentation
PU
02:01aSSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2022
GL
02/16INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE, JANUARY 1 – DECEMBER 31, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSH Communications Security Oyj : Financial Statement Release 2022 presentation

02/23/2023 | 05:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q4 2022

Solid performance continued

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO

February 23, 2023

Content

  • Business highlights 2022
  • Financial results
  • CEO Review
  • Outlook 2023

2022: Net sales grew by 21%, EBITDA margin was 14%, operating cash flow EUR 3 million

Net sales growth +21% to 19.3M

  • Subscription ARR grew by 36% to 9.9M
  • Total ARR grew by +19% to 18.4M

Several major new customerwins

  • Multiyear subscription and maintenance sales with UKM, NQX, and PrivX

Strong sales - multiyear subscriptions and maintenancecontracts

  • Invoicing grew by +60% to 24.2M
  • Deferred revenue grew by +57% to 14.1M

Profitability improving -

annual EBITDA improved by 139% to 2.7M

  • Q4/2022 was 7th consecutive quarter
  • with positive EBITDA

Portfolio and market improvements

  • R&D Investments continue
  • ZT, OT, and QS market positioning
  • Partnering approach re-engineered

Solid performance continued during the 2022

('000 EUR)

7,000

6,000

5,000

4,000

3,000

2,000

1,000

0

Q121

Q212

Q321

Q421

Q122

Q222

Q322

Q422

-1,000

NET SALES

EBITDA

  • Subscription growth strong in all products
  • Invoicing of multiyear contracts strengthened deferred revenues
  • Q4/2022 was 7th consecutive positive EBITDA quarter

SSH Zero Trust Suite

Privileged Access Management for people and applications, for Traditional IT, Managed Service Providers (MSPs)

and Operational Technology (OT).

Disclaimer

SSH Communications Security Oyj published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
05:23aSsh Communications Security Oyj : Financial Statement Release 2022 presentation
PU
02:01aSSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT RELEASE JANUARY 1 – D..
GL
02/16INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL S..
GL
02/16INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL S..
AQ
01/12Finland's SSH Communications Security Appoints New CFO
MT
01/12Michael Kommonen has been appointed as the new CFO of SSH Communications Security Plc
GL
01/12SSH Communications Security Appoints Michael Kommonen as New Member of the Executive Ma..
CI
01/12SSH Communications Security Appoints Michael Kommonen as CFO, Effective March 1, 2023
CI
2022Press Release : SSH wins first major PrivX MSP Edition deal in the USA
GL
2022Press Release : SSH wins first major PrivX MSP Edition deal in the USA
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 19,2 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2022 -0,80 M -0,85 M -0,85 M
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 83,7 M 89,0 M 89,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
EV / Sales 2023 3,75x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration : Period :
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 2,11 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Sampo Kellomäki Director
Kai Tavakka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-8.26%89
ORACLE CORPORATION5.46%232 741
SAP SE12.79%134 636
SERVICENOW, INC.13.28%89 288
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.70%36 942
HUBSPOT, INC.33.46%19 059