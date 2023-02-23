SSH Communications Security Oyj : Financial Statement Release 2022 presentation
Q4 2022
Solid performance continued
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO
February 23, 2023
Content
Business highlights 2022
Financial results
CEO Review
Outlook 2023
2022: Net sales grew by 21%, EBITDA margin was 14%, operating cash flow EUR 3 million
Net sales growth +21% to 19.3M
Subscription ARR grew by 36% to 9.9M
Total ARR grew by +19% to 18.4M
Several major new customerwins
Multiyear subscription and maintenance sales with UKM, NQX, and PrivX
Strong sales - multiyear subscriptions and maintenancecontracts
Invoicing grew by +60% to 24.2M
Deferred revenue grew by +57% to 14.1M
Profitability improving -
annual EBITDA improved by 139% to 2.7M
Q4/2022 was 7 th consecutive quarter
with positive EBITDA
Portfolio and market improvements
R&D Investments continue
ZT, OT, and QS market positioning
Partnering approach re-engineered
Solid performance continued during the 2022
7,000
6,000
5,000
4,000
3,000
2,000
1,000
0
Q121
Q212
Q321
Q421
Q122
Q222
Q322
Q422
-1,000
NET SALES
EBITDA
Subscription growth strong in all products
Invoicing of multiyear contracts strengthened deferred revenues
Q4/2022 was 7 th consecutive positive EBITDA quarter
SSH Zero Trust Suite
Privileged Access Management for people and applications, for Traditional
IT, Managed Service Providers (MSPs)
and Operational Technology
(OT).
Disclaimer
SSH Communications Security Oyj published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 10:22:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Sales 2022
19,2 M
20,4 M
20,4 M
Net income 2022
-0,80 M
-0,85 M
-0,85 M
Net cash 2022
1,00 M
1,06 M
1,06 M
P/E ratio 2022
-
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
83,7 M
89,0 M
89,0 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,31x
EV / Sales 2023
3,75x
Nbr of Employees
129
Free-Float
66,1%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
2,11 €
Average target price
2,40 €
Spread / Average Target
13,7%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.