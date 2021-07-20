SSH Communications Security Oyj : Interim Report Q2 2021

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JULY 20, 2021, AT 9:00 A.M SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 - JUNE 30, 2021 NET SALES INCREASED 27 %, EBITDA POSITIVE April-June2021: Net sales increased 26.6 % compared to the previous year mainly driven by the Deltagon acquisition. Subscription revenue increased by 512 % compared to the previous year. Net sales totaled EUR 3.3 million (4-6/2020: EUR 2.6 million)

(4-6/2020: EUR 2.6 million) EBITDA was EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.2 million)

Operating loss was EUR -0.4 million (EUR -0.4 million)

-0.4 million (EUR -0.4 million) Loss for the period was EUR -0.9 million (EUR -0.5 million)

-0.9 million (EUR -0.5 million) Earnings per share was EUR -0.03 (EUR -0.02) January-June2021: Net sales increased 4.4 % compared to the previous year. EBITDA was negative due to growth investments. Net sales totaled EUR 6.0 million (1-6/2020: EUR 5.7 million).

(1-6/2020: EUR 5.7 million). EBITDA was EUR -0.8 million (EUR 0.1 million).

-0.8 million (EUR 0.1 million). Operating loss was EUR -1.9 million (EUR -0.9 million).

-1.9 million (EUR -0.9 million). Loss for the period was EUR -2.4 million (EUR -0.9 million).

-2.4 million (EUR -0.9 million). Earnings per share was EUR -0.08 (EUR -0.04). Operating cash flow was EUR -1.9 million (EUR 0.0 million). Equity ratio was 46.8 % (74.2 %). Liquid assets were EUR 2.1 million (EUR 10.2 million). KEY FIGURES EUR million 4-6/2020 Change % 1-6/2020 Change % 1-12/2020 4-6/2021 1-6/2021 Net sales 3.3 2.6 26.6 6.0 5.7 4.4 11.3 EBITDA 0.1 0.2 -65.1 -0.8 0.1 -716.2 -0.4 % of net sales 2.0 7.3 -72.5 -13.9 2.3 -690.3 -3.5 Operating profit/loss -0.4 -0.4 23.5 -1.9 -0.9 99.7 -2.5 % of net sales -13.2 -13.5 -2.5 -31.0 -16.2 91.3 -22.1 Profit/loss before taxes -0.6 -0.5 21.7 -2.1 -1.0 120.3 -3.1 Profit/loss -0.9 -0.5 76.3 -2.4 -0.9 153.8 -3.1 Return on equity, % -24.5 -8.5 -189.8 -30.0 Return on investment, % -15.5 -7.8 -97.1 -27.3 Liquid assets 2.1 10.2 -79.6 8.5 Gearing (%) -8.3 -87.8 90.5 -85.3 Equity ratio (%) 46.8 74.2 -37.0 69.7 Earnings per share, EUR -0.03 -0.02 -45.5 -0.08 -0.04 -103.7 -0.11 Shareholders' equity per 0.28 0.28 share, EUR 0.26 8.0 0.26 8.0 0.22 Subscription ARR 6,9 0,7 934 1.2 SSH Communications Security provides alternative performance measures, which are not defined by IFRS standards. Alternative performance measures should not be considered substitutes for performance measures in accordance with the IFRS. The alternative performance measures are: EBITDA = Operating profit/loss + depreciation and amortization Subscription ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue): Subscription revenue in the last month of a reported quarter multiplied by 12.

CEO REVIEW Valued shareholders, customers, partners, and co-workers, The second quarter of 2021 saw significant progress in the renewal of SSH: We reached a significant strategic milestone in revenue development - at the end of the second quarter growing subscription revenue surpassed maintenance revenue driven by consolidation of Deltagon figures.

We consolidated Deltagon results into the Group results from late April.

We gained a new significant PrivX customer with a US Fortune 500 technology company.

We launched new industry-focused Editions of PrivX for the rapidly expanding OT (Operational Technology) and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) markets.

industry-focused Editions of PrivX for the rapidly expanding OT (Operational Technology) and MSPs (Managed Service Providers) markets. We started product and services deliveries under the large cryptography contract announced in Q4 of 2020.

We delivered NQX to demanding public sector customers.

We expanded the use of Zero Trust design principles to all of our products.

We have won further favorable analyst recognition for our products and business moving forward. All this translated into a solid growth quarter. With new major customer wins, increasing demand especially in Europe, Deltagon getting access to global markets, and new PrivX Editions already selling, we foresee a strong H2. Financial Performance Net sales for the second quarter were EUR 3.3 million (EUR 2.6 million), an increase of 27 % compared to Q2 2020. EBITDA for Q2 2021 was EUR 0.1 million (EUR 0.2 million), positive again after two quarters characterized by investments. Our operating loss was EUR -0.4 million (EUR -0.4 million), and the loss for the period was EUR -0.9 million (EUR -0.5 million). The operating cash flow for the quarter was EUR -1.9 million (0.0 million). Sales Performance Sales in the EMEA region increased by 89 % compared to Q2 2020. APAC region sales grew by 23 % compared to Q2 2020, and AMER region sales decreased by 9 % compared to Q2 2020. However, the AMER region received new PrivX subscription orders that will deliver growth in the future. Our subscription revenue grew by 512 % compared to Q2 2020. PrivX subscription revenue grew by 168 %, and Tectia subscription revenue also grew significantly compared to Q2 2020. During the quarter, recurring revenue (subscriptions and maintenance) accounted for over 85 % of total revenue, giving SSH a solid base to build further growth. Deltagon We closed the Deltagon acquisition in late April, and we consolidated the accounts into the Group numbers for the last nine weeks of the quarter. Their product portfolio fits well into the SSH offering, and we have an investment plan in place to drive further growth for Deltagon products as part of SSH. The Deltagon acquisition was made with our existing balance sheet to drive profitable growth. PrivX expands in the global stage We reached several important milestones with our Privileged Access Management solution PrivX during the quarter. We won a highly competitive bid and delivered PrivX to a US Fortune 500 technology company, proving the scalability and reliability of PrivX and our ability to beat large competitors with established products and high brand recognition.

We also announced two new industry-focused PrivX editions during the quarter: PrivX MSP (Managed Service Providers) and PrivX OT (Operational Technology). These vertical Editions in the PrivX portfolio allow new customer segments to secure privileged access and other related secrets by enabling customers to align processes with JIT (just-in-time) and Zero Trust access control frameworks. In many cases, customers can eliminate static credentials from their environment and migrate to the era where access is only granted when needed, not through static passwords. PrivX MSP Edition helps Managed Service Providers to improve security and operational scalability by providing privileged access management in their cross-functional data center and hybrid cloud ecosystems that consist of application owners, infrastructure administrators, SW developers, DevOps engineers, and third-party experts. PrivX can also provide them new revenue streams through PAMaaS offerings. PrivX OT Edition provides on- and off-site operators, administrators, maintenance staff, and 3rd party vendors a secure and fast, one-click access to OT targets from a centrally managed system, connecting industrial operations to cloud. This enables customers to meet their critical IEC62443 and ISO27001 certification goals. PrivX MSP and PrivX OT Editions provide SSH with a potential growth market that is significantly larger than the traditional Enterprise IT PAM market alone. We received the first orders for both editions during the quarter. NQX enters operational phase We started the first system and professional services deliveries against the previously announced major multi-year agreement for cryptographic products and services. Revenue for the first deliveries in Q2 was not yet significant. We received new orders and started deliveries of NQX to security-critical customers in non-certified environments. Expanding Zero Trust PrivX supports Zero Trust by design, and we are now architecting our whole portfolio in the same fashion. Zero Trust is based on dynamic, real-time verification instead of traditional static credentials. This improves our customers' security posture and better fulfills the needs of the cloud and digital era. We are launching Zero Trust Editions for the whole SSH portfolio. For instance, UKM Zero Trust enables our customers to transition from their traditional on-premise infrastructure to cloud infrastructure securely. Continuing with the recurring revenue transition We have been shifting our business from license sales to recurring revenue, achieving significant steps during the quarter. Recurring revenue comprises the vast majority (over 85 %) of our business. A significant milestone was reached in the final month of the second quarter when subscription revenue surpassed maintenance revenue. To measure the development of our transition towards a recurring revenue-based business model, we publish a new alternative performance measure: Subscription ARR. This metric is a snapshot of the last month of the reporting period multiplied by 12, presenting an annualized revenue figure. This metric offers insight into the up-to-date development of our subscription revenue. Our Q2 2021 Subscription ARR (Subscription revenue in the last month of the quarter multiplied by 12) was EUR 6.9 million, showing 934 % growth over Q2 2020.

New Analyst Recognition The leading European market analyst firm KuppingerCole placed PrivX in the Leader Category for the second year in a row, this time in their Privileged Account Management for DevOps Leadership Compass. The report gave SSH particularly high marks for the innovativeness of PrivX. Outlook Our current year 2021 guidance remains unchanged: We expect our net sales to increase significantly during 2021. We are accelerating our transition from license and support services sales to a recurring revenue business model, which we expect will provide more stable revenue in the long term. Even though the growth strategy will require operational investments, we estimate EBITDA and cash flow from operations to be positive for 2021.

CONSOLIDATED NET SALES Consolidated net sales for April - June totaled EUR 3.3 million (EUR 2.6 million). Consolidated net sales for January - June totaled EUR 6.0 million (EUR 5.7 million), increased by 4.4 % year on year. The Americas region accounted for 50.8 % (53.6 %); the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region 38.0 % (25.5 %); and the Asia Pacific region 11.2 % (20.9 %) of reported net sales. CONSOLIDATED NET SALES Change Change EUR million 4-6/2021 4-6/2020 % 1-6/2021 1-6/2020 % 1-12/2020 BY SEGMENT AMERICAS 1.3 1.5 -9.0 3.0 3.1 -1.2 5.9 APAC 0.4 0.3 22.6 0.7 1.2 -43.7 2.1 EMEA 1.6 0.9 88.7 2.3 1.5 55.3 3.2 Total 3.3 2.6 26.6 6.0 5.7 4.4 11.3 BY OPERATION 1.1 1.4 Subscription sales 0.2 512.0 0.3 298.0 0.8 License sales 0.4 0.4 -15.7 0.9 1.2 -25.6 2.2 Maintenance sales 1.7 2.0 -12.9 3.6 4.1 -13.4 7.8 Professional services & others 0.1 0.0 2 620.6 0.1 0.0 267.2 0.4 Total 3.3 2.6 26.6 6.0 5.7 4.4 11.3 The majority of SSH Communications Security's invoicing is US dollar-denominated. During the financial year, the average exchange rate of the US dollar against the euro declined by 9.5 % compared to 2020. With comparable exchange rates, the net sales increase in 2021 would have been 10.5 % compared to 2020. RESULT AND EXPENSES Operating loss for April - June was EUR -0.4 million (EUR -0.4 million), with net profit totaling EUR -0.9 million (EUR -0.5 million). Operating loss for January - June was EUR -1.9 million (EUR -0.9 million), with net loss totaling EUR -2.4 million (EUR -0.9 million). Selling, marketing, and customer support expenses for April - June amounted to EUR -2.1 million (EUR -1.5 million), while research and development expenses totaled EUR -1.2 million (EUR -1.4 million) and administrative expenses EUR -0.8 million (EUR -0.6 million). Selling, marketing, and customer support expenses for January - June amounted to EUR -4.1 million (EUR -3.3 million), while research and development expenses totaled EUR -2.7 million (EUR -2.6 million) and administrative expenses EUR -1.7 million (EUR -1.2 million). Operating expenses increased by 18 % compared to the previous year. BALANCE SHEET AND FINANCIAL POSITION The financial position of SSH Communications Security was satisfactory during the reporting period. The consolidated balance sheet total on June 30, 2021, was EUR 29.0 million (June 30, 2020: EUR 19.8 million; December 31, 2020: EUR 18.6 million), of which liquid assets accounted for EUR 2.1 million (June 30, 2020: EUR 10,2 million; December 31, 2020: EUR 8.5 million), or 7.2 % of the balance sheet total. Interest-bearing liabilities were EUR 1.2 million (June 30, 2020: 1.3 million; December 31, 2020: EUR 1.3 million). Interest-bearing liabilities include a subordinated loan of EUR 0.6 million (June 30, 2020: 0.6 million; December 31, 2020: 0.6 million) granted by the non-controlling interest holder State Security Networks Group Finland. On

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.