SH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions









SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:





Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tunkelo, Teemu

Position: Chief Executive Officer





Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09





Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20201030154648_4

____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2018

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR

____________________________________________





Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2020A

Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 175,000 Unit price: EUR





Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 175,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR













For further information, please contact:





Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552









Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com