SSH Communications Security Oyj : Managers' Transactions

10/30/2020 | 11:10am EDT
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tunkelo, Teemu
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20201030154648_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2018
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2019A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT
Instrument name: SSH Communications Security Oyj:n optio-oikeus 2020A
Nature of the transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 175,000 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 175,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR



For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SSH Communications Security Oyj published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 15:09:00 UTC

