  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SSH Communications Security Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 03:47:53 am EDT
2.435 EUR   -0.61%
03:31aSSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
04/29PRESS RELEASE : SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications
GL
04/29PRESS RELEASE : SSH launches Tectia Quantum-Safe and Zero-Trust Editions for the Next Wave of Secure Application Communications
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

05/06/2022 | 03:31am EDT
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

SSH Communications Security Plc. has yesterday received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14493/5/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-05
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2150 Unit price: 2.44 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.45 EUR
(3): Volume: 500 Unit price: 2.45 EUR
(4): Volume: 6850 Unit price: 2.45 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(4): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 2.44785 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com


