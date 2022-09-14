Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SSH Communications Security Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:18 2022-09-14 am EDT
1.920 EUR   +1.86%
11:20aSSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
AQ
08/29PRESS RELEASE : SSH Communications Security Named an Overall Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report
GL
08/29PRESS RELEASE : SSH Communications Security Named an Overall Leader in the 2022 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass Report
AQ
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

09/14/2022 | 11:21am EDT
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions -14.9.2022, 18:20 EEST 

SSH Communications Security Plc. has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teemu Tunkelo
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19562/4/6
________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60000 Unit price: 1.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 1.56 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com


Financials
Sales 2022 20,4 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net income 2022 -0,40 M -0,40 M -0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,6 M 74,7 M 74,7 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,66x
EV / Sales 2023 3,17x
Nbr of Employees 129
Free-Float 65,7%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration : Period :
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,89 €
Average target price 2,80 €
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Niklas Nordström Chief Financial Officer & Deputy CEO
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Timo Lilja Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-37.38%75
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.81%202 641
SAP SE-30.60%101 027
SERVICENOW INC.-30.31%91 206
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-14.99%32 225
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-12.96%20 911