SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions -14.9.2022, 18:20 EEST

SSH Communications Security Plc. has received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 19562/4/6

________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-11

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 60000 Unit price: 1.56 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 60000 Volume weighted average price: 1.56 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media