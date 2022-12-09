Advanced search
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:12 2022-12-08 am EST
1.845 EUR   +5.43%
02:01aSSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
12/08Press Release : Major Global Manufacturing Company Takes a Technology Leap in Automation and Safety by Choosing SSH as its Cybersecurity Vendor
GL
12/08Press Release : Major Global Manufacturing Company Takes a Technology Leap in Automation and Safety by Choosing SSH as its Cybersecurity Vendor
AQ
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions

12/09/2022 | 02:01am EST
SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions – December 9, 2022, 09:00 EET

SSH Communications Security Plc received on December 7, 2022, the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teemu Tunkelo

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 21949/6/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-07

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 385000 Unit price: 0.9278 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 385000 Volume weighted average price: 0.9278 EUR


For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com



