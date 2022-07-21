SSH Communications Security Oyj : Presentation on Q2 2022

Strategic partnerships

Three new strategic partnerships were signed during Q2 / 2022

SSH + ISSP: Combining CYE technology with SSH expertise will bring a data-driven security model that is aligned with the business needs and creates an effective remediation tool for advanced organizations.

SSH + CYE: SSH and ISSP will be able to develop new security solutions and services that will ensure business continuity and business cyber defense. In addition, both companies will complement each other's offerings and strengthen their presence in new markets, especially in the EMEA and AMER regions.

SSH + Keto Software: Keto Zero Trust Edition will improve Innovation Portfolio management with defensive cybersecurity based on SSH's PrivX technologies.