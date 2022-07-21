SSH Communications Security Oyj : Presentation on Q2 2022

Q2/22: Sales and EBITDA continue the positive momentum
% vs
Q2/21
Q3/21
Q4/21
Q1/22
Q2/22
Q2/21
Net Sales
M€
3.3
3.9
6.0
4.4
4.5
33,8%
EBITDA
M€
0.1
0.6
1.4
0.5
0.5
160%
%
2.0
14.0
23.3
12.3
11.9
Operating profit
M€
-0.4
-0.3
0.7
-0.2
-0.2
49.4%
%
-13.2
-8.3
11.0
-5.2
-5.0
Profit
M€
-0.9
-0.3
0.4
-0.1
-0.2
75.2%
Personnel
123
123
123
125
129
4.9%
Net Sales: increase of 33.8% vs Q2/21
Growth driver was subscription
revenue which grew by 79 % compared to Q2 2021.
PrivX subscription revenue grew by 172 % compared to Q2 2021
EBITDA: 0.5M€, improvement of 0.4M€ vs Q2/21
Fifth consecutive positive quarter
Profit: -0.2M€, improvement of 0.7M€ vs Q2/21
Personnel: FTE increased slightly
Liquid Assets: moderate
Liquid assets
2.1
4.2
8.2
7.6
4.4
47.7%
Q2/22: Growth in all regions
Sales by Region M€
+41%
APAC,EMEA, and AMER- all regions on a growth
path.
4
AMER region's revenue grew by 30 % compared
3.5
to Q2 2021.
30%
3
2.30
APAC region's revenue grew by 16 % compared
2.5
2
1.74
+16%
1.63
to Q2 2021.
1.34
EMEA region's revenue grew by 41 % compared
1.5
1
to Q2 2021.
0.36
0.42
0.5
.
0
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Q2/2021
Q3/2021
Q4/2021
Q1/2022
Q2/2022
Strategic partnerships
Three new strategic partnerships were signed during Q2 / 2022
SSH + ISSP: Combining CYE technology with SSH expertise will bring a data-driven security model that is aligned with the business needs and creates an effective remediation tool for advanced organizations.
SSH + CYE: SSH and ISSP will be able to develop new security solutions and services that will ensure business continuity and business cyber defense. In addition, both companies will complement each other's offerings and strengthen their presence in new markets, especially in the EMEA and AMER regions.
SSH + Keto Software: Keto Zero Trust Edition will improve Innovation Portfolio management with defensive cybersecurity based on SSH's PrivX technologies.
NQX has been certified by NCSA-FI for security level TL III
SSH's solution for the transmission of classified information received TL III-level security certification
(equal to EU/NATO CONFIDENTIAL) during the second quarter. The certification enables the solution to be used to secure transportation of critical data.
