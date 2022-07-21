Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Finland
  Nasdaq Helsinki
  SSH Communications Security Oyj
  News
  Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:09 2022-07-21 am EDT
2.360 EUR   -3.28%
04:44aSSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ : Presentation on Q2 2022
PU
02:01aSSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2022
GL
07/14INVITATION TO AN INVESTOR CALL ON SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION'S INTERIM REPORT, JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2022
GL
SSH Communications Security Oyj : Presentation on Q2 2022

07/21/2022 | 04:44am EDT
Q2/22 Results

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO

Niklas Nordström, CFO

July 21, 2022

© 2021 SSH.COM. All rights reserved.

Q2/22: Sales and EBITDA continue the positive momentum

% vs

Q2/21

Q3/21

Q4/21

Q1/22

Q2/22

Q2/21

Net Sales

M€

3.3

3.9

6.0

4.4

4.5

33,8%

EBITDA

M€

0.1

0.6

1.4

0.5

0.5

160%

%

2.0

14.0

23.3

12.3

11.9

Operating profit

M€

-0.4

-0.3

0.7

-0.2

-0.2

49.4%

%

-13.2

-8.3

11.0

-5.2

-5.0

Profit

M€

-0.9

-0.3

0.4

-0.1

-0.2

75.2%

Personnel

123

123

123

125

129

4.9%

Net Sales: increase of 33.8% vs Q2/21

  • Growth driver was subscription
    revenue which grew by 79 % compared to Q2 2021.
  • PrivX subscription revenue grew by 172 % compared to Q2 2021

EBITDA: 0.5M€, improvement of 0.4M€ vs Q2/21

  • Fifth consecutive positive quarter

Profit: -0.2M€, improvement of 0.7M€ vs Q2/21

Personnel: FTE increased slightly

Liquid Assets: moderate

Liquid assets

2.1

4.2

8.2

7.6

4.4

47.7%

Q2/22: Growth in all regions

Sales by Region M€

+41%

APAC, EMEA, and AMER - all regions on a growth

path.

4

AMER region's revenue grew by 30 % compared

3.5

to Q2 2021.

30%

3

2.30

APAC region's revenue grew by 16 % compared

2.5

2

1.74

+16%

1.63

to Q2 2021.

1.34

EMEA region's revenue grew by 41 % compared

1.5

1

to Q2 2021.

0.36

0.42

0.5

.

0

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Q2/2021

Q3/2021

Q4/2021

Q1/2022

Q2/2022

Strategic partnerships

Three new strategic partnerships were signed during Q2 / 2022

SSH + ISSP: Combining CYE technology with SSH expertise will bring a data-driven security model that is aligned with the business needs and creates an effective remediation tool for advanced organizations.

SSH + CYE: SSH and ISSP will be able to develop new security solutions and services that will ensure business continuity and business cyber defense. In addition, both companies will complement each other's offerings and strengthen their presence in new markets, especially in the EMEA and AMER regions.

SSH + Keto Software: Keto Zero Trust Edition will improve Innovation Portfolio management with defensive cybersecurity based on SSH's PrivX technologies.

NQX has been certified by NCSA-FI for security level TL III

SSH's solution for the transmission of classified information received TL III-level security certification

(equal to EU/NATO CONFIDENTIAL) during the second quarter. The certification enables the solution to be used to secure transportation of critical data.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSH Communications Security Oyj published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 08:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
