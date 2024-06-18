SSH Communications Security Oyj : ´S CHANGE NEGOTIATIONS HAVE ENDED
June 18, 2024 at 06:08 am EDT
Published: 2024-06-18 12:00:00 CEST
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Inside information
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY´S CHANGE NEGOTIATIONS HAVE ENDED
SSH Communications Security Corporation | Inside Information | June 18, 2024 at 13:00:00 EEST
As announced on May 6th 2024, SSH initiated change negotiations in order develop and align capabilities in the organization to better support the company's strategy and improve commercial performance. These negotiations are now concluded.
The change negotiations covered all personnel groups and operations in Finland, including 124 employees.
As a result of these negotiations, the employment of 15 people will be terminated. As part of the negotiations SSH identified certain new job roles, that will be offered to the terminated employees in accordance with the Co-operation act.
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Rami Raulas
Interim CEO
For further information:
Rami Raulas, Interim CEO, tel. +358 50 331 1741, email Rami.Raulas@ssh.com
Michael Kommonen, CFO, tel. +358 40 183 5836, email Michael.Kommonen@ssh.com
About SSH
SSH is a leading defensive cybersecurity company that secures communications and access for and between humans, systems, and networks. Our customers include a diverse range of enterprises, from multiple Fortune 500 companies to SMBs across various sectors such as Finance, Retail, Industrial, Critical Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Government.
We help our customers secure their business in the hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our biometric, passwordless, and keyless PrivX Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com
