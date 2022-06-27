Log in
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  10:27 2022-06-23 am EDT
2.250 EUR    0.00%
02:31aSSH Communications Security (SSH) has received the first significant order relating to the contract for the delivery of encryption products and services
GL
06/22SSH and ISSP Signs Partnership to tackle new evolving cyber threats
GL
06/22SSH and ISSP Signs Partnership to tackle new evolving cyber threats
AQ
SSH Communications Security (SSH) has received the first significant order relating to the contract for the delivery of encryption products and services

06/27/2022 | 02:31am EDT

06/27/2022 | 02:31am EDT
SSH Communications Security (SSH) has received the first significant order relating to the contract for the delivery of encryption products and services
The order announced today is worth EUR 2.1 million and will be recognized over a three-year period. SSH delivers the solution as a subscription. The order consists of cryptographic products, product-related maintenance, and support services. This order relates to the major multi-year contract for the delivery of cryptographic products and services signed and announced in December 2020. If fully exercised, the total value of the agreement is approximately EUR 20 million.

A reliable and trusted supplier of encryption products
SSH's solution for the transmission of classified information has received TL III-level security certification (equal to EU/NATO CONFIDENTIAL) in May 2022. The certification enables the solution to be used to secure transportation of critical data.

"This is a significant order for SSH, and it grows our subscription-based revenue in major customers. The order is a recognition of our futureproof solutions, and it significantly strengthens our position as a strategic partner for large customers for defensive cybersecurity solutions delivered as a service", says Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

Teemu Tunkelo

CEO


For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605 / teemu.tunkelo@ssh.com

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543 / niklas.nordstrom@ssh.com


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy

Major media

www.ssh.com


About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and major organizations in Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications, secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, Asia along with a global network of certified partners ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.


