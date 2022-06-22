SSH and ISSP Signs Partnership to tackle new evolving cyber threats

SSH Communications Security (SSH), a leading European defensive cybersecurity solution provider, announced today the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with ISSP, a full-cycle professional cybersecurity services provider with a strong presence in Ukraine. SSH and ISSP will develop joint cybersecurity solutions and strengthen each other's presence in new markets.

ISSP is a "go-to firm for victims of Ukraine's cyberwar", with over a hundred employees in six countries

ISSP protects businesses from advanced cyber-attacks by providing 24x7 Cybersecurity Monitoring and Active Response Services, powered by Threat Intelligence and Research services and professional cybersecurity training capabilities. ISSP has more than 14 years of experience in protecting digital assets and IT Infrastructures from cyber attacks and supporting businesses to defend against continuously evolving cyber threats. Operating a threat research Lab in Kyiv, Ukraine, ISSP has been battle-tested on the frontlines of the cyberwar.

SSH is a professional in defensive security technology

SSH has an extensive portfolio of defensive security solutions for protecting confidential, sensitive, and critical data and systems in operational technology and critical infrastructures. SSH's solutions enable secure and automated communication between mission-critical applications and manage, track, and protect, and audit system access for the power users who maintain them. In addition, SSH's solutions allow for sharing sensitive business information securely between people across the globe and organizational boundaries. The SSH' software portfolio is futureproof and meets the challenges posed by quantum computing and cloudification.

Development of new products and new market openings

ISSP takes a comprehensive approach to cybersecurity and an individual approach to each customer by diligently assessing the attack digital surface and evaluating organizational cybersecurity posture. ISSP team has the experience of being a first responder to the most advanced and devastating cyber attacks, such as the power grid attacks or the NotPetya cyber invasion of 2017. As a result of the partnership, SSH and ISSP will be able to develop new security solutions and services that will ensure business continuity and business cyber defense. In addition, both companies will complement each other's offerings and strengthen their presence in new markets, especially in the EMEA and AMER regions.

"Our partnership enables SSH to leverage the practical experience of ISSP in Ukraine and other customer projects. SSH also wants to help in the rebuilding process of Ukraine and provide futureproof solutions together with ISSP," says Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

"SSH has the best defensive security technology, and ISSP has the best people and expertise. We aim for new market openings and mutual benefits for both companies and their customers. Both parties get added value, better product security, shared experience, and a wider sales organization," concludes Teemu.

"As a company with deep Ukrainian roots, ISSP greatly appreciates the level of support and tangible assistance provided to Ukraine and Ukrainians by Finland and our colleagues from SSH in particular. Moreover, our collaboration allows us to build a long-term, mutually beneficial technology partnership between our countries that gives a competitive edge to both sides. As a company that has been at the forefront of Ukraine's cyber defense, we see immense value in sharing our take-outs, approaches, and experience to increase cyber resilience across Finland, the Scandinavian region, and in Europe in general.

Having SSH as a partner allows us to directly address public and private organizations cybersecurity needs and concerns, providing battle-tested and tailored solutions having years of hands-on work in the most demanding market conditions.

I am excited about this partnership. We want to develop novel solutions and services, find new potential business opportunities, and promote cooperation between Finland and Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity. Together, we have a more comprehensive portfolio of products for our customers, and we can improve their security even more," says Roman Sologub, CEO of ISSP.

Welcome to the expert roundtable on 28.6. 15-16 EEST: How is Ukraine defending itself against cyberattacks?

SSH and ISSP are organizing a joint roundtable-webinar on Ukraine's experiences with cyberwarfare. What has the crisis taught us, and what solutions can be used to combat cyberattacks? High-class experts from both companies will attend the roundtable. Read more about the event and register here.

For more information:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com

About SSH

SSH helps organizations safeguard their mission-critical digital assets at rest, in transit, and in use. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segment. We are committed to helping our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT solutions. Our Zero Trust solutions offer safe electronic communications and secure access to servers and between servers. Our teams in North America, Europe, and Asia, along with a global network of certified partners, ensure customer success. The company's shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com

About ISSP

Founded in 2008, ISSP - Information Systems Security Partners is a full-cycle professional cybersecurity company. We provide compromise and vulnerability assessment, penetration and security testing, cybersecurity consulting and digital forensics, cyber and data technologies integration and support, managed detection and response services, and threat intelligence.

We help businesses, organizations, industries, governments, and academia face the challenge of dealing with the constant threat of cyberattacks and protect networks, systems, and data from continuously evolving cyber threats. Serving the cybersecurity needs of private and public entities for more than a decade, ISSP has completed more than 900 projects and provides an in-depth understanding of cybersecurity challenges at all levels. www.issp.com