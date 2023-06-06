Advanced search
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  08:58:09 2023-06-05 am EDT
1.695 EUR   +0.30%
06:01aSSH launches OpenSSH support service for multi-platform SSH environments
GL
06:00aSSH launches OpenSSH support service for multi-platform SSH environments
AQ
05/25SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSH launches OpenSSH support service for multi-platform SSH environments

06/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Helsinki, Finland - June 6, 2023 - To resolve various customer support problems regarding OpenSSH implementations, SSH has launched a support service for OpenSSH. As a result, customers benefit from high-quality SSH support services also for the open-source variant of SSH software. OpenSSH will be supported on Windows and Red Hat Linux platforms. The SSH protocol is a secure network protocol used to establish encrypted and secure remote connections and transfer data between different systems.

OpenSSH is an open-source implementation of the SSH protocol. It was initially released as a free version of SSH’s Tectia product. As an open-source product, OpenSSH is popular, especially as SSH client software. However, its usage in critical corporate environments has been partly limited due to a lack of high-quality support services or support from a single source for all SSH clients. Without proper support services, customers often invest in in-house OpenSSH expertise, resulting in increased operating costs and challenges in maintaining required service levels.

Fast Response, Expert Assistance, and easy extension to Zero Trust SSH Solutions

Customers can access the SSH support team with Service Level Agreements like Tectia. Tectia’s R&D team can perform code-level analysis and propose patches to OpenSSH mainline or platform administrators. Customers benefit from single source support both for Tectia and OpenSSH products from experienced SSH technical support. Additional SSH Professional Services are also available, as well as other products in the SSH Zero Trust Suite portfolio.

"This is an essential step for the community using SSH-based products in a heterogeneous environment," says SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. "As the first implementer of secure shell protocol, SSH Communications Security is committed to streamlining and enhancing the SSH experience for our customers. OpenSSH support service complements our existing Tectia offering, providing a comprehensive solution."


Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server

For further information, please contact: 
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com   
Jussi Rautio, Tectia Product Manager, email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com 

Distribution: 
Major media 
www.ssh.com         

About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.


Financials
Sales 2023 22,0 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 68,6 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration : Period :
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,70 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kommonen Chief Financial Officer
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Kai Tavakka Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-26.30%73
ORACLE CORPORATION29.10%285 882
SAP SE27.69%155 699
SERVICENOW, INC.41.19%111 686
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.30.40%43 773
HUBSPOT, INC.80.30%26 018
