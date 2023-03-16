Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. SSH Communications Security Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSH1V   FI0009008270

SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

(SSH1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  12:29:48 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.800 EUR   -3.74%
03:01aSSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federal government
AQ
03:01aSSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federal government
GL
03/07SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federal government

03/16/2023 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Helsinki, Finland - March 16, 2022 - The US federal government has shown significant interest in Quantum-Safe communications during 2022, most evidently through Quantum Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, which mandates all electronic communications to be Quantum-Safe after a transition period. The federal government acts as a transformation leader that is followed by other actors in the public sector and even private enterprises.

Tectia, the original and first commercial implementation of the SSH protocol, is implementing these emerging cybersecurity standards into products. New Tectia version 6.6.2 is specifically designed for US federal government agencies. With the optional FIPS mode already present in earlier versions of the solution, Tectia fulfills the requirements of the federal government.

Strong compliance with standards

FIPS is a standard for encryption algorithms that is mandatory for all US government agencies. While the current edition of FIPS does not specify Quantum-Safe algorithms, the Tectia implementation combines a FIPS-compliant algorithm with a NIST-approved Quantum-Safe algorithm, generating a hybrid solution that is both FIPS-compliant and Quantum-Safe.

“The US is our most important market for Tectia solutions,” says SSH CEO Dr. Teemu Tunkelo. “Since the federal government is the leader in Quantum-Safe solutions, it will be our most focus market for Tectia Quantum-Safe. Our Post-Quantum Cryptography development team is one of the strongest in Europe today.” Tunkelo concludes.

For more information on Tectia Quantum-Safe Edition, please visit: Secure File Transfer, Remote Access & Tunneling Software Tectia | SSH
Learn more about Tectia: Tectia® SSH Client/Server

For further information, please contact: 
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605, email Teemu.Tunkelo@ssh.com   
Jussi Rautio, Tectia Product Manager, email Jussi.Rautio@ssh.com 

Distribution: 
Major media 
www.ssh.com 

About SSH
SSH is a defensive cybersecurity company that safeguards communications and access between systems, automated applications, and people. We have 5,000+ customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies and major organizations in the Finance, Government, Retail, and Industrial segments. We help our customers secure their business in the age of hybrid cloud and distributed IT and OT infrastructures. Our passwordless and keyless Zero Trust solutions reduce costs and complexity while quantum-safe encryption keeps critical connections future-proof. Our teams and partners in North America, Europe, and Asia ensure customer success. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.ssh.com.


All news about SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
03:01aSSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federa..
AQ
03:01aSSH launches new version of Tectia to provide Quantum-Safe communications for US federa..
GL
03/07SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
03/07SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
GL
03/06Share subscriptions with ssh communications security corporation´s stock options
GL
03/03Ssh Communications Security Oyj : AGM 2023 - Notice to the Meeting
PU
03/03Notice to ssh communications security corporations' annual general meeting
GL
03/03Notice to ssh communications security corporations' annual general meeting
GL
03/03Notice to ssh communications security corporations' annual general meeting
AQ
03/03SSH Communications Security Corporation's Report of the Board of Directors and Financia..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 23,0 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
Net income 2023 0,40 M 0,42 M 0,42 M
Net Debt 2023 3,00 M 3,16 M 3,16 M
P/E ratio 2023 180x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 72,3 M 76,2 M 76,2 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,27x
EV / Sales 2024 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 144
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Duration : Period :
SSH Communications Security Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,80 €
Average target price 2,40 €
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Teemu Tunkelo Chief Executive Officer
Michael Kommonen Chief Financial Officer
Henri Mikael Österlund Chairman
Markku Rossi Chief Technology Officer
Sampo Kellomäki Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ-21.74%76
ORACLE CORPORATION1.52%228 295
SAP SE12.44%137 677
SERVICENOW, INC.8.75%86 182
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.11.17%36 409
HUBSPOT, INC.35.26%19 404