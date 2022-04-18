Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Romania
  4. Bucharest Stock Exchange
  5. SSIF BRK Financial Group S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRK   ROBRKOACNOR0

SSIF BRK FINANCIAL GROUP S.A.

(BRK)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  04-14
0.2640 RON   +0.38%
11:14aSSIF BRK FINANCIAL S A : Credit line facility contract with CEC Bank
PU
04/07SSIF BRK FINANCIAL S A : Addendum to the credit agreement with TechVentures Bank
PU
03/23SSIF BRK FINANCIAL S A : Notice of O&EGSM April 26/27, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSIF BRK Financial S A : Credit line facility contract with CEC Bank

04/18/2022 | 11:14am EDT
No.2082/18.04.2022

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Bucharest Stock Exchange

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of the report: April 18 2022

Name of issuer: SSIF BRK Financial Group SA Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 119 Moţilor Street, Cluj County

Telephone/fax no: 0364-401.709/0364-401.710

Tax Identification Code: 6738423

Trade Register no/date: J12/3038/1994

Subscribed and paid share capital: RON 54,039,987.04

Regulated market where issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, - Premium Tier, market symbol: BRK

Important events to be reported:

In accordance with art. 234 letter i of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, we inform you that on April 18, 2022 SSIF BRK Financial Group SA signed a credit line facility contract with CEC Bank. Details of this contract are set out in Annex 1.

Monica Ivan

General Manager

No crt.

Parts of the legal act

Closing date and no. act

The nature of the legal act

Description of the contract

Value

Guarantees

Term

1.

CEC Bank SA - as a financier

SSIF BRK Financial Group SA-as a borrower

2074 / 18.04.2022

Credit line facility contract

Granting a credit facility for financing the current activity - line of credit - with a maximum ceiling of 22,000,000 lei

The credit facility will be used to refinance existing facilities (Techventures Bank and Libra Bank, approx. RON 5.2M) and increase working capital (RON 16.8M)

Interest =

ROBOR 3M + 4,59%

maximum ceiling of 22,000,000 lei

- guaranteesRealestate

(headquarters and agency headquarters), movable mortgage on shares held in own account, assignment of income from market making contracts.

Due date on 17.04.2023

Disclaimer

SSIF BRK Financial Group SA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 37,1 M 8,12 M 8,12 M
Net income 2021 18,8 M 4,11 M 4,11 M
Net cash 2021 47,5 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 89,1 M 19,5 M 19,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 -9,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart SSIF BRK FINANCIAL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
SSIF BRK Financial Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolae Ghergus Chairman
Grigore Chis Director
Catalin Mancas Director
Monica Ivan Director
Razvan Rat Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSIF BRK FINANCIAL GROUP S.A.-6.71%19
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-0.84%55 518
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-6.43%11 795
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-18.20%7 602
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-6.28%5 688
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-6.64%3 936