SSIF BRK Financial S A : Credit line facility contract with CEC Bank

No.2082/18.04.2022

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Bucharest Stock Exchange

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of the report: April 18 2022

Name of issuer: SSIF BRK Financial Group SA Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 119 Moţilor Street, Cluj County

Telephone/fax no: 0364-401.709/0364-401.710

Tax Identification Code: 6738423

Trade Register no/date: J12/3038/1994

Subscribed and paid share capital: RON 54,039,987.04

Regulated market where issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, - Premium Tier, market symbol: BRK

Important events to be reported:

In accordance with art. 234 letter i of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, we inform you that on April 18, 2022 SSIF BRK Financial Group SA signed a credit line facility contract with CEC Bank. Details of this contract are set out in Annex 1.

Monica Ivan

General Manager