SSIF BRK Financial S A : Credit line facility contract with CEC Bank

No.2082/18.04.2022
To:
Financial Supervisory Authority
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Bucharest Stock Exchange
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Date of the report: April 18 2022
Name of issuer: SSIF BRK Financial Group SA Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 119 Moţilor Street, Cluj County
Telephone/fax no: 0364-401.709/0364-401.710
Tax Identification Code: 6738423
Trade Register no/date: J12/3038/1994
Subscribed and paid share capital: RON 54,039,987.04
Regulated market where issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, - Premium Tier, market symbol: BRK
Important events to be reported:
In accordance with art. 234 letter i of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018, we inform you that on April 18, 2022 SSIF BRK Financial Group SA signed a credit line facility contract with CEC Bank. Details of this contract are set out in Annex 1.
Monica Ivan
General Manager
|
No crt.
|
Parts of the legal act
|
Closing date and no. act
|
The nature of the legal act
|
Description of the contract
|
Value
|
Guarantees
|
Term
|
1.
|
CEC Bank SA - as a financier
SSIF BRK Financial Group SA-as a borrower
|
2074 / 18.04.2022
|
Credit line facility contract
|
Granting a credit facility for financing the current activity - line of credit - with a maximum ceiling of 22,000,000 lei
The credit facility will be used to refinance existing facilities (Techventures Bank and Libra Bank, approx. RON 5.2M) and increase working capital (RON 16.8M)
Interest =
ROBOR 3M + 4,59%
|
maximum ceiling of 22,000,000 lei
|
- guaranteesRealestate
(headquarters and agency headquarters), movable mortgage on shares held in own account, assignment of income from market making contracts.
|
Due date on 17.04.2023
Disclaimer
SSIF BRK Financial Group SA published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:13:10 UTC.