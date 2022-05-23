SSIF BRK Financial S A : Notification - buyback 16.05.2022-20.05.2022

No. 2724/23.05.2022
To:
Financial Supervisory Authority
Financial Instruments and Investments Sector
Bucharest Stock Exchange
CURRENT REPORT
In compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018
on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Date of the report: May 23, 2022
Name of issuer: SSIF BRK Financial Group SA
Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 119 Moţilor Street, Cluj County
Telephone/fax no: 0364-401.709/0364-401.710
Tax Identification Code: 6738423
Trade Register no/date: J12/3038/1994
Subscribed and paid share capital: RON 54,039,987.04
Regulated market where issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, - Premium Tier, market symbol: BRK
Important events to be reported: Notification of transactions carried out between May 16, 2022 - May 20, 2022 under the ownshares repurchase program
BRK Financial Group SA informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of Art. 2 of EU Regulation 1052/2016 supplementing EU Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse, about the transactions performed on the BRK symbol between May 16, 2022 - May 20, 2022,
within the share repurchase program, approved by the EGMS Decision no. 2 of 26.04.2022 .
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of Issuer
|
SSIF BRK Financial Group SA
|
|
|
BVB symbol
|
BRK
|
|
|
ISIN
|
ROBRKOACNOR0
|
|
|
Category
|
Premium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name of the intermediary
|
SSIF BRK Financial Group SA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Description of financial instruments
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction type
|
Redemption
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details on the execution of trading orders
|
during the trading session
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total number of shares repurchased between May 16, 2022
|
1,228,000
|
|
|
and May 20, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total value of transactions performed during the reporting period
|
234,039.64 RON
|
|
|
May 16, 2022 - May 20, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total number of shares redeemed at the beginning of the
|
1,228,000
|
|
|
redemption period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The total value of transactions made since the beginning of the
|
234,039.64 RON
|
|
|
redemption program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|