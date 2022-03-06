Log in
    BRK   ROBRKOACNOR0

SSIF BRK FINANCIAL GROUP S.A.

(BRK)
End-of-day quote Bucharest Stock Exchange  -  06-02
0.2160 RON   +0.47%
06:02aSSIF BRK FINANCIAL S A : Notification - buyback 30.05.2022-03.06.2022
PU
06/02SSIF BRK FINANCIAL S A : Change in the share capital, number of shares and nominal value
PU
05/23SSIF BRK FINANCIAL S A : Notification - buyback 16.05.2022-20.05.2022
PU
SSIF BRK Financial S A : Notification - buyback 30.05.2022-03.06.2022

06/06/2022 | 06:02am EDT
No. 2978/06.06.2022

To:

Financial Supervisory Authority

Financial Instruments and Investments Sector

Bucharest Stock Exchange

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018

on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of the report: June 6, 2022

Name of issuer: SSIF BRK Financial Group SA

Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 119 Moţilor Street, Cluj County

Telephone/fax no: 0364-401.709/0364-401.710

Tax Identification Code: 6738423

Trade Register no/date: J12/3038/1994

Subscribed and paid share capital: RON 54,039,987.04

Regulated market where issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, - Premium Tier, market symbol: BRK

Important events to be reported: Notification of transactions carried out between May 30, 2022 - June 3, 2022 under the ownshares repurchase program

BRK Financial Group SA informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of Art. 2 of EU Regulation 1052/2016 supplementing EU Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse, about the transactions performed on the BRK symbol between May 30, 2022 - June 3, 2022,

within the share repurchase program, approved by the EGMS Decision no. 2 of 26.04.2022 .

Name of Issuer

SSIF BRK Financial Group SA

BVB symbol

BRK

ISIN

ROBRKOACNOR0

Category

Premium

Name of the intermediary

SSIF BRK Financial Group SA

Description of financial instruments

Shares

Transaction type

Redemption

Details on the execution of trading orders

during the trading session

The total number of shares repurchased between May 30, 2022

1,830,000

and June 3, 2022

Total value of transactions performed during the reporting period

401,708.40 RON

May 30, 2022 - June 3, 2022

The total number of shares redeemed at the beginning of the

4,744,000

redemption period

The total value of transactions made since the beginning of the

1,000,770.84 RON

redemption program

Summary of transactions from May 30, 2022 to June 3, 2022:

Date of

The nature of

Transaction

Weighted average

The value of

transactions

the transactions

volume

transaction price (RON)

transactions

(RON)

30/05/2022

redemption

430,000

0.225465

96,950.00

31/05/2022

redemption

450,000

0.220652

99,293.40

02/06/2022

redemption

470,000

0.220053

103,425.00

03/06/2022

redemption

480,000

0.212583

102,040.00

Monica Ivan

General Manager

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

SSIF BRK Financial Group SA published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 33,2 M 7,20 M 7,20 M
Net income 2021 15,9 M 3,45 M 3,45 M
Net cash 2021 104 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,01x
Yield 2021 7,46%
Capitalization 72,9 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -9,41x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,25x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 77,9%
Nicolae Ghergus Chairman
Grigore Chis Director
Catalin Mancas Director
Monica Ivan Director
Razvan Rat Deputy Chief Executive Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSIF BRK FINANCIAL GROUP S.A.-23.67%16
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-10.40%48 935
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.37%11 198
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-17.71%7 647
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.76%4 946
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-4.58%3 790