SSIF BRK Financial S A : Notification - buyback 30.05.2022-03.06.2022

CURRENT REPORT

In compliance with the provisions of Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Regulation no. 5/2018

on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Date of the report: June 6, 2022

Name of issuer: SSIF BRK Financial Group SA

Headquarters: Cluj-Napoca, 119 Moţilor Street, Cluj County

Telephone/fax no: 0364-401.709/0364-401.710

Tax Identification Code: 6738423

Trade Register no/date: J12/3038/1994

Subscribed and paid share capital: RON 54,039,987.04

Regulated market where issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, - Premium Tier, market symbol: BRK

Important events to be reported: Notification of transactions carried out between May 30, 2022 - June 3, 2022 under the ownshares repurchase program

BRK Financial Group SA informs investors, in accordance with the provisions of Art. 2 of EU Regulation 1052/2016 supplementing EU Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse, about the transactions performed on the BRK symbol between May 30, 2022 - June 3, 2022,

within the share repurchase program, approved by the EGMS Decision no. 2 of 26.04.2022 .