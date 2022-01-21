Log in
SSL Venture Capital Jamaica : SSLVC) – Receipt of Offer (Update)

01/21/2022
SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) has advised that the Company has received an Offer from Micro-Financing Solutions Limited on January 17, 2022 to purchase 100% of the Company's issued share capital at the price of $0.0948 per ordinary share.

Details of the Offer will be published in due course.

Disclaimer

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 22:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
