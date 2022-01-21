SSL Venture Capital Jamaica : SSLVC) – Receipt of Offer (Update)

SSL Venture Capital Jamaica Limited (SSLVC) has advised that the Company has received an Offer from Micro-Financing Solutions Limited on January 17, 2022 to purchase 100% of the Company's issued share capital at the price of $0.0948 per ordinary share.
Details of the Offer will be published in due course.
