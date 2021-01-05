Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  SSP Group plc    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Aquis Stock Exchange : Approval of Corporate Adviser

01/05/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Corporate Adviser 
 
05-Jan-2021 / 11:04 GMT/BST 
 
AQSE announces that Peel Hunt LLP has been approved as an AQSE Corporate 
Adviser member, with effect from 04 January 2021. 
 
The Regulation Department 
 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
77 Cornhill 
London 
EC3V 3QQ 
 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: https://www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange [1] 
 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
 
1158545 05-Jan-2021 
 
 
1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bd10eb411a26207ca6a580d36b296aa4&application_id=1158545&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 06:04 ET (11:04 GMT)

All news about SSP GROUP PLC
2020SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Remain Higher in Late Trading
MT
2020E W SCRIPPS : Sells WPIX TV Station to Mission Broadcasting
MT
2020E W SCRIPPS : Appoints Combs as CFO After Completion Of ION Acquisition
MT
2020SSP : Preliminary Results Presentation 2020
PU
2020SSP : Expects 80% Drop In Fiscal First-Quarter Sales Amid COVID-19 Resurgence
MT
2020SSP : Preliminary Results 2020
PU
2020SSP : Upper Crust owner SSP expects Q1 sales to slump due to virus resurgence
RE
2020SSP : Turns To FY20 Loss As Revenue Drops 48% Amid COVID-19
MT
2020SSP : Results for year ended 30 September 2020
PU
2020SSP : Earnings Flash (SSPG.L) SSP GROUP Posts FY20 EPS GBX-68.00
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 444 M 1 962 M 1 962 M
Net income 2020 -205 M -279 M -279 M
Net Debt 2020 2 092 M 2 842 M 2 842 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,60x
Yield 2020 0,41%
Capitalization 1 708 M 2 321 M 2 321 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,63x
EV / Sales 2021 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 40 647
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 367,22 GBX
Last Close Price 318,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Per Hermann Utnegaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC-4.16%2 321
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.90.73%43 782
ARAMARK-1.98%9 578
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-4.99%5 160
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.-4.94%4 225
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.86%3 853
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ