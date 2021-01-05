Aquis Stock Exchange
Aquis Stock Exchange: Approval of Corporate Adviser
05-Jan-2021 / 11:04 GMT/BST
AQSE announces that Peel Hunt LLP has been approved as an AQSE Corporate
Adviser member, with effect from 04 January 2021.
