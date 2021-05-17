Log in
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
EQS-News : Revolutionary New NFT Platform NewAuction Announces Public Sale Scheduled for Late May

05/17/2021 | 11:00pm EDT
EQS-News / 17/05/2021 / 22:59 EST/EDT 
SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / NewAuction (NEAU), an exciting new decentralized platform for Non-fungible 
Token (NFT) auctions, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Public Sale of USDNEAU in late May. For the Public 
Sale, the Lockup and Release will be 100% at TGE. NEAU will be offering 38 percent of the total supply of NFTs, or 76 
Million. The price on offer is USD0.01 per token. The sale can be accessed from a blockchain link on the main page of 
their website. 
What are Non-fungible Tokens? This article from Binance Academy offers a basic explanation, "A non-fungible token (NFT) 
is a type of cryptographic token on a blockchain that represents a unique asset. These can either be entirely digital 
assets or tokenized versions of real-world assets. As NFTs are not interchangeable with each other, they may function 
as proof of authenticity and ownership within the digital realm." 
NewAuction Operations Manager Emma Tan talked about where the company is going and how it is unique, "Following the 
presale, we are on track for both the public sale and bringing our platform to live in the near future. We offer a 
unique tiered system that rewards the diamond hand users. They hold more of our native token and pay a lower 
transaction fee while using our Auction platform. This makes NewAuction platform fees more affordable to the general 
public and rewards our early supporters. Moreover, we are already negotiating with several famous digital graphic 
artists from Singapore and China. We look forward to cooperating with them to bring the best NFTs to our users! The 
progress we are making is very exciting as we grow daily." 
About NewAuction 
NewAuction (NEAU) is a decentralized project focusing on NFT (Non-Fungible Token) auctions. NewAuction was created 
because centralized NFT trading platforms that work like Amazon or eBay in the crypto world are already obsolete. Most 
NFT platforms charge both sellers and buyers high fees and offer poorly designed complicated systems. NewAuction 
decided to focus on creating a simple, user-friendly platform. At NewAuction, Sellers are free to list their NFT 
products and set the time frame, with no listing fee. While the buyers are free to place their bid in the given time 
frame and whoever has the highest bid would win. We also offer a tiered system to reduce fees for our long-term 
customers. 
Everything would be transparent, clean, and inexpensive with low gas fees in BSC, offering everyone an easy and 
affordable NFT Auction platform. NEAU is a NFT platform that is built for the people, as we understand that not 
everyone is looking for quick money or to just flip expensive NFT art. Most of us truly believe in decentralization and 
the concept of NFT, but the gas fees and entry prices barred many in the ETH chain. NEAU is here to fix this problem, 
and will be the first NFT auction platform built by and for the community in the BSC chain. Together we can shape the 
future of the NFT world and make this more accessible to everyone. 
17/05/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197525&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2021 22:59 ET (02:59 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 995 M 1 410 M 1 410 M
Net income 2021 -252 M -357 M -357 M
Net Debt 2021 2 212 M 3 134 M 3 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 447 M 3 455 M 3 468 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,68x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 21 798
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 354,99 GBX
Last Close Price 307,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC12.00%3 619
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-24.79%29 959
ARAMARK0.39%9 968
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.27.52%6 873
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.17.47%4 853
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.62%3 809