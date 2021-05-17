EQS-News : Revolutionary New NFT Platform NewAuction Announces Public Sale Scheduled for Late May

EQS-News / 17/05/2021 / 22:59 EST/EDT SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / NewAuction (NEAU), an exciting new decentralized platform for Non-fungible Token (NFT) auctions, is pleased to announce that it will be holding a Public Sale of USDNEAU in late May. For the Public Sale, the Lockup and Release will be 100% at TGE. NEAU will be offering 38 percent of the total supply of NFTs, or 76 Million. The price on offer is USD0.01 per token. The sale can be accessed from a blockchain link on the main page of their website. What are Non-fungible Tokens? This article from Binance Academy offers a basic explanation, "A non-fungible token (NFT) is a type of cryptographic token on a blockchain that represents a unique asset. These can either be entirely digital assets or tokenized versions of real-world assets. As NFTs are not interchangeable with each other, they may function as proof of authenticity and ownership within the digital realm." NewAuction Operations Manager Emma Tan talked about where the company is going and how it is unique, "Following the presale, we are on track for both the public sale and bringing our platform to live in the near future. We offer a unique tiered system that rewards the diamond hand users. They hold more of our native token and pay a lower transaction fee while using our Auction platform. This makes NewAuction platform fees more affordable to the general public and rewards our early supporters. Moreover, we are already negotiating with several famous digital graphic artists from Singapore and China. We look forward to cooperating with them to bring the best NFTs to our users! The progress we are making is very exciting as we grow daily." About NewAuction NewAuction (NEAU) is a decentralized project focusing on NFT (Non-Fungible Token) auctions. NewAuction was created because centralized NFT trading platforms that work like Amazon or eBay in the crypto world are already obsolete. Most NFT platforms charge both sellers and buyers high fees and offer poorly designed complicated systems. NewAuction decided to focus on creating a simple, user-friendly platform. At NewAuction, Sellers are free to list their NFT products and set the time frame, with no listing fee. While the buyers are free to place their bid in the given time frame and whoever has the highest bid would win. We also offer a tiered system to reduce fees for our long-term customers. Everything would be transparent, clean, and inexpensive with low gas fees in BSC, offering everyone an easy and affordable NFT Auction platform. NEAU is a NFT platform that is built for the people, as we understand that not everyone is looking for quick money or to just flip expensive NFT art. Most of us truly believe in decentralization and the concept of NFT, but the gas fees and entry prices barred many in the ETH chain. NEAU is here to fix this problem, and will be the first NFT auction platform built by and for the community in the BSC chain. Together we can shape the future of the NFT world and make this more accessible to everyone. 17/05/2021 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1197525&application_name=news

