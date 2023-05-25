Interim Results Presentation 2023: Transcript 05/25/2023 | 09:23am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Transcribed by Take Note® www.takenote.co File name: SSP Interim results 2023 - 23.05.23 .mp3 Moderator questions in Bold, Respondents in Regular text. KEY: Unable to decipher = (inaudible + timecode), Phonetic spelling (ph) + timecode), Missed word = (mw + timecode), Talking over each other = (talking over each other + timecode). Moderator: Morning, everybody. Thank you for joining us today for the interim results presentation for the half-year ended 31st of March. It's great to be back in person and to see so many of you here with us this morning. I'm Patrick Coveney, I'm the Group CEO for SSP and I'm here for today's presentation with Jonathan Davis, our Deputy CEO and Group CFO, and with Sarah John, our Corporate Affairs Director and with several other members of our leadership team. The presentation that we're going to run through this morning builds on the comprehensive interim results RNS that we released at 7:00am in London and I'm going to start by touching briefly on the highlights before Jonathan runs through the financial results and I'll come back in to talk about a strategic update and outlook a little later on. These results are all about momentum. First, momentum in performance, underpinned by the ongoing passenger recovery. The competitive impact of our growing business capability and our net gains momentum. In combination with our focus on building returns and efficiency, this means that we now expect to deliver sales and EBITDA at the upper end of the planning range that we introduced for FY23 last December, with a corresponding EPS in the range of 7-7,5 p. Indeed, as we look forward, we are also increasingly confident about delivery in FY24. The second momentum in strategy, the strategy that we set out at the end of last year is already delivering for us and is putting us in progressively better shape to win in the global food travel marketplace and to drive long-term growth and returns. In a second, Jonathan's going to detail our financial performance, but let me call out firstly the ongoing top-line momentum, supported by disciplined cost management, which means we've delivered EBITDA of about 91 million and a half and the furthest strengthening of revenues in the six weeks to May 14th. The clear strategic fit of our infill acquisition of Midfield Concessions is also important and we announced that three weeks ago. So, now, let me pass to Jonathan for the financial review. Jonathan Davies: Good morning, and thank you, Patrick. So, we've seen further encouraging performance in the first half, with sales now back above pre-COVID levels and strong profit growth compared to last year. Looking at the highlights for the first half, on an underlying basis pre-IFRS 16, sales were around 1.3 billion, up 4% versus 2019 and up 64% year on year, remembering that this was against a period where we were still seeing the after-effects of omicron. EBITDA was 91 million, an increase of 76 million vs last year and operating profit was 34 million, compared with a loss last year of 36 million. We invested 94 million in capital projects, compared with only 42 million last year, reflecting the acceleration of our new opening programme. This left net debt at 392 million at the end of March, 52 million higher than at the same point last year, reflecting the higher level of CAPEX and some unwind of our very strong previous working capital position. Now, looking at the results under IFRS 16, you can can see that EBITDA was just under 200 million and a half, up 140 million vs last year and 109 million higher than the pre-IFRS 16 EBITDA, mainly reflecting lower concession fees as the MGRs are capitalised under IFRS 16. But, of course, this is largely offset by the higher depreciation charge, leaving operating profit just 18 million higher under IFRS 16 at 52 million for the half, up 105 million compared to last year when we saw a loss of just over 50 million. Now, turning to sales. Trading has strengthened during February and March, leaving sales for the half at 104% of 2019 levels. The pace of recovery remained fairly consistent over the half, compared to 2019, which was very much as we expected. This was of course because the comparatives are more heavily weighted to the rail sector and business travel in air over the winter period, so our first half. And of course these are the sectors which we've always anticipated would recover more slowly than leisure travel in the air sector. On top of this, of course, we were impacted by strikes in the rail sector in the UK. However, as we've moved into Easter, sales have been very encouraging and in the early weeks of the second half, they've strengthened to 111% of 2019 levels, as we've started to see more holiday and leisure travel coming back into the system. Based on our current trading momentum, we would expect sales for the full year to be at the higher end of the range that we gave back in December. Now, if I look across at the regions briefly, the strongest performance is currently in North America, which is now up at 124% of pre-COVID levels, boosted by buoyant domestic air travel and, of course, benefiting from new openings as well. Continental Europe has also continued to strengthen and this is despite being held back over the last six weeks by some strike action in both France and Germany, which has particularly impacted our rail businesses. In the UK, we've seen an encouraging performance in the early weeks of the half, with sales now heading back towards pre-COVID levels, helped by the strength of trading in the air business, which is performing very much in line with the rest of Europe. Finally, in the rest of the world, we've seen further improvements in passenger numbers, most notably in India, Thailand and Australia. Again, all lead by strong domestic air travel. Finally, a word on China, the travel sector has now reopened, but it's had a relatively minimal impact on us to date, as it's really only domestic flights that have returned in any material numbers. However, as international flights resume, we would expect to see a benefit across the entire Asia-Pacific region. So, now, let me just look at the impacts of passenger numbers, pricing and new contracts within those numbers I've just given you for the first half. So, you can see here that in overall terms, passenger numbers are back to around 85% of pre-COVID levels in the first half. On top of this, we've benefited from retail price inflation at around 13% and net gains of around 6%, leaving overall sales, as I've said earlier, at around 104% against 2019 levels. If you look at the sectors, you can see that the passenger recovery has been faster in air, taking it to around 90% of pre-COVID levels already, whereas it's still at around 77% for rail. And we've seen small net losses in the rail channel, reflecting our decisions to close some underperforming units, principally in the UK. On the other hand, you can see the strength of the net contract gains compared to 2019 in the air channel, which are already running at 11% and this, of course, reflects the very healthy pipeline we've talked about in the past, in both North America and the rest of the world. So, now let me turn to profit. Overall EBITDA margin for the first half recovered to 6.9%, in line with our previous guidance and reflecting the recovery in sales. If we look down the P&L, we can see that gross profit margin improved by 20 basis points vs last year and importantly remains 1.3% better than before COVID. This was another really strong performance given the increasing inflationary pressures we're seeing in many food commodities around the world and it demonstrated again the effectiveness of all our work on menu and range engineering, as well as our ability to mitigate inflation through price action. Labour ratios were 2% better than last year and that's despite the inflationary pressures on pay rates. This reflected the recovery in sales volumes, of course, but also the disciplined management of labour levels through efficient scheduling and, of course, the increasing use of digital order and payment technology. Concession fees were now only 90 basis points above 2019, again reflecting the recovery in sales, which has left relatively few units now trading at minimum guarantee rent levels. Based on the sales momentum and our continued progress on margin, we would now expect EBITDA to be towards the higher end of the range that we've given (TC 00:10:00) in our previous guidance in December. So, if I look further down the P&L, we saw a net loss of 6 million on pre-IFRS 16 basis or 0.8 pence per share in the half. You can see the interest costs were lower year on year, helped by margin improvements on our US private placement notes due to our improving credit rating, as well as some FX gains. The tax charge reflects an anticipated full-year ETR of around 22.5%. So, basically back in line with our pre-COVID range of 22-23%. You can also see here that the minority interest share of profit rose quite sharply from 9 million to 24 million this year, reflecting the very strong profit recovery in the countries where we have material joint venture partnerships and we would expect a similar level of charge in the second half. Now, let me give you some more colour on the role that the joint ventures play in our strategy. As we've set out before, our strategy is to accelerate our growth in North America and the rest of the world, because these are the regions where we expect to see the strongest structural growth in our markets and we also see the biggest opportunity for expansion and increased market share, and Patrick's going to cover this later. In these markets, importantly, we frequently operate with joint venture partners. In the US there is generally a requirement for joint venture partners under something called the Airport Concession Disadvantage Business Enterprise legislation, or ACDBE, as we call it. This means, basically that in nearly every tender, there is stipulated a minimum level of ACDBE participation and overall these joint venture partners represent about 25% of our North American business. Now, in the rest of the world it's a slightly different story, but again about 30% of our business is owned by minority partners and we have JVs in a number of strategically important markets in the region, including in India, in Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and across the Middle East, including the Emirates. Here in particular the local knowledge, access to brands and concepts and relationships with clients and government really strengthen our business capability, both in terms of day-to-day operations, but also our ability to win new business. Generally we operate these joint ventures as if they were part of SSP, but our joint venture partners are generally active co-owners contributing to capital costs and sharing of course in the risk and returns. So, these partnerships are a fundamental part of our business model and importantly underpin our ability to accelerate our growth and expansion in these regions as they have done for a number of years. Now, moving to cash flow, we saw a free cash outflow of a 118 million in the half, higher than in the previous year, mainly reflecting the higher CAPEX and the usage of working capital, despite of course the strengthening EBITDA that I've covered already. The usage of working capital was largely driven by the unwind of some of our deferred payments and for the full year, as we indicated in December, we would expect to see an unwind of payment deferrals of approximately 80 million. Cash interest was 28 million, higher than the P&L charge, reflecting the payment of some deferred interest on our US private placement notes, which are under the terms of the waiver we received at the time of the rights issue. And for the second half, the cash interest will revert to a more normal level in line with the P&L charge. Cash tax remain very low and the dividend outflow to the minority partners reflected the comments I've already made. We've stepped up our capital programme to 94 million, an increase of 50 million year on year and I'd like to just give you a little more detail on that now. So, this chart shows our historical CAPEX back to 2019 and our latest forecast for this year, as well as the view of the likely CAPEX over the following two years based only on our secured current pipeline, importantly. We're still expecting to invest around 250 million this year, which compares to 185 million in 2019 and reflects the rapid mobilisation of our pipeline of new units. Importantly, it also includes around 40 million of renewals which were deferred during the pandemic and you can see from the chart that this catch-up investment will continue over the next couple of years. You can also see that we're expecting to invest something in the region of 160 million between 2023 and 2025 on opening the secured new business pipeline and we expect to deliver the normal 3-4 year discounted paybacks on these in line with our historical performance. And, of course, you must remember looking at this chart that we will be continuing to add to the pipeline, something that Patrick will cover in more detail later. So, finally, from me, a reminder that our priorities for the use of capital remain unchanged. Our first priority, as ever, is investment in organic growth, given our ability to deliver high returns on investment, which we demonstrated historically and we'll continue to exercise the same discipline around investment appraisal as we've done in the past. Our second priority is for M&A and we believe that opportunities will arise in the near-term, as we've seen recently with the acquisition of Midfield Concessions in North America. Based on current expectations, which we'll set out later, we expect to reinstate the ordinary dividend for 2023, which we'll announce with our full-year results in December. And we still believe that medium-term leverage in the range of 1.5-2 times net debt to EBITDA is appropriate for the business and we would expect to return any surplus cash to shareholders, as indeed we did prior to COVID. So, now let me pass back to Patrick to take us through the business review. Thank you. Moderator: Thanks, Jonathan, and for those of you following me on the webcast, we're on Slide 15 now. I'm going to go through three items with you in the remaining time that we've got before the Q&A, so first to give an update on the level of travel recovery, the resilience that we see in traveller behaviour and how we're capitalising on these factors at SSP. The second, we're going to talk about how we're delivering on our strategic priorities and how they set us up to deliver further growth and returns going forward. And third I'm going to finish by being specific about what all this means for our outlook, both in the second half of FY23 and beyond. So, let's start with customers or travellers. There is positive momentum right across the travel markets in which we compete. Here's a reminder of the chart that we showed you last December on the expected passenger recovery. You can see that relative to 2019, there is a pronounced billback anticipated everywhere. We would highlight that air passenger levels in North America, at the end of the decade, are anticipated to be approximately 30% higher than pre-COVID and in Asia it's 60% higher. This growth is underpinned by a series of mutually reinforcing positive trends. They include rising incomes in emerging markets, the growth in low cost carriers, which leads to both a stronger level of consumption in airports and an increased demand for grab and go food offerings to eat on the plane, and major investment step-up on the supply side in travel infrastructure, both by airlines and in airports, and within airports a shift of space allocation from retail towards food and beverage. Underpinning these positive long-term trends, you can see from the chart on the right side, that we have seen a strong rebound in near-term demand post-COVID across both the air and rail sectors, giving us confidence in the outlook for this summer and into 2024. All of this very much chimes not only with what we're seeing on the ground right now, but also with what our recent research tells us. Over the course of the last six months, we've conducted extensive primary research including surveying some 18,000 travellers across 25 markets as part of our Food Travel Insight Survey. This has helped us to identify what's important for travellers and for today let me just share three themes with you. First, consumers are eager to travel and see food as an integral part of their travel or holiday experience. Indeed, travel is the number one (TC 00:20:00) priority for discretionary income in each of the 25 markets in which we conducted the survey. Second, customers are looking for new experiences, are less budget-conscious when travelling than they might be on other spend occasions and are willing to trade up for premium, innovative and interesting new food and beverage experiences. Thirdly, and indeed specifically post-COVID, more than half of these travellers see eating and drinking at the airport as an important part of their journey and indeed over 80% of the customers that we surveyed said that they are now likely to buy food and drink at the airport, with a growing proportion now seeking out more ethical and more sustainable food. I'll talk more about how we're using these insights to drive performance in a moment. Last summer, our Executive Team and our PLC Board, working extensively and together, determined a set of strategic priorities which we set out to you at our preliminary results last December. This strategy shapes the geographic focus on where we are choosing to invest, the areas in which we are building capability, in particular to drive like for like performance and the focus we're putting behind operational efficiency and returns on the back of those strong volumes. Let me start by taking you through some of the progress we're making in each of these areas, beginning with geographic focus. This is a big change. We are materially shifting our portfolio to higher-growth, typically air channels, and faster-growing geographies where we have the biggest market share opportunity. To remind you, we have approximately a 10% share of the North American food travel market in air and that market is growing quickly. In Asia-Pacific, we have a targeted set of country businesses where we expect significant growth, particularly in India, where forecast points to a more than doubling in the number of Indian citizens that will use air travel between 2019 and 2030. We are deploying capital, winning and mobilising new business, and as Jonathan referenced, also complimenting our organic momentum with infill acquisitions. As ever, SSP is doing this with a disciplined capital returns approach. In the UK, Europe and EMEA, we will grow selectively. We'll drive up performance and returns, including in the UK, where we are investing to deliver a step change in our customer and client proposition in rail. As you can see from the chart on the right, the already secured pipeline and the addition of Midfield will contribute to a marked shift in the mix of our business, with North America and the rest of the world growing from 16% of our business in 2014 to 40% of our business in 2026. Bear in mind, as Jonathan and I have both said, that assumption would assume no new infill acquisitions and no new business wins from end of March forward. So, hopefully the momentum of our business in both of those areas will mean that the share of our business in 2026 that comes from those 2 regions will actually be greater. Our Food Travel Insight Survey highlighted the value of bringing new and exciting experiences to customers. We're putting this at the centre of the development of our propositions. For example, we've recently partnered with two high street successes. The Breakfast Club for Gatwick. This is The Breakfast Club, for those of you over-50, inspired more by the movie than the day part. And Nam Nam, a Vietnamese fast food concept, which we're bringing to Changi Airport. Both of these deliver on being on-trend in terms of proposition and indeed this morning we also announced a partnership with BrewDog in the UK which will strengthen our customer and client proposition in the UK in both air and rail channels. With our own concepts, we are curating food halls in a way that combines multiple brands, typically with an innovative digital proposition in unique locations. A very good example of this is the fabulous food hall in Terminal 2 in Dublin Airport, which we'll open next Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer SSP Group plc published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 13:22:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about SSP GROUP PLC 09:23a Interim Results Presentation 2023 : Transcript PU 04:24a Numis starts Tristel with 'add' AN 05/23 FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 0.1% as US Debt-Ceiling Talks Stall DJ 05/23 Gilt Market Participants Favor Re-Opening of -2- DJ 05/23 Gilt Market Participants Favor Re-Opening of Index-Linked 2045 Gilt, DMO Says DJ 05/23 Sterling May Have Limited Scope to Rise Due to Rate Expectations DJ 05/23 Sterling Edges Lower After UK PMI Data DJ 05/23 FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Cautious Amid US Debt Ceiling Talks DJ 05/23 Ssp : Interim Results Presentation 2023 PU 05/23 SSP Group swings to interim profit as revenue jumps AN Analyst Recommendations on SSP GROUP PLC 04:24a Numis starts Tristel with 'add' AN 01/18 Bank of America and Oddo BHF cut Whitbread AN 2022 LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Goldman Sachs likes Big Yellow, Great Portl.. AN