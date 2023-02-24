SSP : America announces several appointments in its business development team

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been joined by:

Maria Martinez , as senior director of brands and concepts

Paul Brown, as senior director of brands and concepts

Jen Juul, as the senior director of business development and strategic communications

Dawn Hunter, as the vice president of business development

SSP America is expanding its development team to meet the demands of its ongoing growth across airports in the United States and Canada.

Maria Martinez and Paul Brown will be responsible for identifying new restaurants and maintaining a portfolio of brand relationships in key markets. Maria's portfolio will include a mix of local concepts which truly reflect what SSP America refers to as a 'taste of place'-brands and concepts which define a region's culinary landscape as well as national brands. Maria will also lead the brand development process during the design and construction phase to ensure each concept is translated effectively into an airport setting.

Maria commented, "I'm excited to join SSP America as I begin a new chapter in my career. I'm passionate about sourcing and managing the local brands that make SSP America a unique company. It's an honor to be surrounded and inspired by the members of this incredible team. I'm also looking forward to continuing my efforts to serve this amazing industry through my volunteer work."

Paul Brown commented, "My 20-year-aviation career has included leadership positions at airports and with retailers, concessionaires, and brands. These experiences give me a great vantage point as I join the company's renowned brands and concepts team. We'll continue our focus on bringing brands to airports which are truly reflective of a particular region. I'm also really excited to be part of this incredible team of passionate professionals."

Jen Juul will have responsibilities for the acquisition of new business, identifying new local brands, and managing the company's renowned industry networking events. Jen will also serve as a primary interface with industry organizations as the SSP America team does all it can to be supportive of the larger aviation community.

Jen commented, "The role created by SSP America is made to order for me as it leverages the experiences I've had working in myriad roles leading business development initiatives. It is an honor to join this incredible team who work collaboratively to manage an impressive growth strategy. I'm look forward to contributing with my passion and solutions-oriented creativity."

Dawn joins SSP America with over 15 years' experience in commercial and aviation leadership. Prior to joining the SSP America team, Dawn was with the Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) for six years initially serving as the senior manager for airport dining and retail. She most recently held the position of director of aviation commercial management department and interim chief operating officer.

Dawn commented, "The role created by SSP America is made to order for me as it leverages the experiences I've had leading commercial and development initiatives. It is an honor to join this incredible team who work collaboratively to manage an impressive growth strategy. I look forward to contributing to SSP America with my passion and solutions-oriented creativity."