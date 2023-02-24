Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSP Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:10 2023-02-24 am EST
256.50 GBX   +0.16%
12:25pSsp : America announces several appointments in its business development team
PU
02/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% After Slipping Back From Record High
DJ
02/16Ssp : Articles of Association 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSP : America announces several appointments in its business development team

02/24/2023 | 12:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SSP America, a division of SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage brands in travel locations worldwide, has been joined by:

  • Maria Martinez, as senior director of brands and concepts
  • Paul Brown, as senior director of brands and concepts
  • Jen Juul, as the senior director of business development and strategic communications
  • Dawn Hunter, as the vice president of business development

SSP America is expanding its development team to meet the demands of its ongoing growth across airports in the United States and Canada.

Maria Martinez and Paul Brown will be responsible for identifying new restaurants and maintaining a portfolio of brand relationships in key markets. Maria's portfolio will include a mix of local concepts which truly reflect what SSP America refers to as a 'taste of place'-brands and concepts which define a region's culinary landscape as well as national brands. Maria will also lead the brand development process during the design and construction phase to ensure each concept is translated effectively into an airport setting.

Maria commented, "I'm excited to join SSP America as I begin a new chapter in my career. I'm passionate about sourcing and managing the local brands that make SSP America a unique company. It's an honor to be surrounded and inspired by the members of this incredible team. I'm also looking forward to continuing my efforts to serve this amazing industry through my volunteer work."

Paul Brown commented, "My 20-year-aviation career has included leadership positions at airports and with retailers, concessionaires, and brands. These experiences give me a great vantage point as I join the company's renowned brands and concepts team. We'll continue our focus on bringing brands to airports which are truly reflective of a particular region. I'm also really excited to be part of this incredible team of passionate professionals."

Jen Juul will have responsibilities for the acquisition of new business, identifying new local brands, and managing the company's renowned industry networking events. Jen will also serve as a primary interface with industry organizations as the SSP America team does all it can to be supportive of the larger aviation community.

Jen commented, "The role created by SSP America is made to order for me as it leverages the experiences I've had working in myriad roles leading business development initiatives. It is an honor to join this incredible team who work collaboratively to manage an impressive growth strategy. I'm look forward to contributing with my passion and solutions-oriented creativity."

Dawn joins SSP America with over 15 years' experience in commercial and aviation leadership. Prior to joining the SSP America team, Dawn was with the Seattle Tacoma International Airport (SEA) for six years initially serving as the senior manager for airport dining and retail. She most recently held the position of director of aviation commercial management department and interim chief operating officer.

Dawn commented, "The role created by SSP America is made to order for me as it leverages the experiences I've had leading commercial and development initiatives. It is an honor to join this incredible team who work collaboratively to manage an impressive growth strategy. I look forward to contributing to SSP America with my passion and solutions-oriented creativity."

Attachments

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 24 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2023 17:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SSP GROUP PLC
12:25pSsp : America announces several appointments in its business development team
PU
02/16FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.2% After Slipping Back From Record High
DJ
02/16Ssp : Articles of Association 2023
PU
02/16Risks to UK's Inflation Outlook Remain High
DJ
02/16RELX Results Help to Drive FTSE 100 Higher
DJ
02/16Sterling Faces Hit From Prospect of Pause in UK Rate Rises
DJ
02/16SSP Group sees revenue rise on return of travel, expects to meet goals
AN
02/16FTSE 100 Hits Fresh Record High After Upbeat Earnings
DJ
02/16FTSE 100 to Extend Rally as Bets Rise on Less Aggressive BOE
DJ
02/16SSP Group's Revenue Balloons in Four Months to January Amid Travel Rebound
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 965 M 3 565 M 3 565 M
Net income 2023 52,7 M 63,4 M 63,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 265 M 1 521 M 1 521 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,7x
Yield 2023 1,18%
Capitalization 2 038 M 2 451 M 2 451 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 35 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 256,10 GBX
Average target price 310,79 GBX
Spread / Average Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Coveney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Miles Eric Collins Director-Group Finance
Michael Clasper Chairman
Mark Smith Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC11.83%2 451
ARAMARK-8.25%9 881
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.15.68%7 040
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.90%4 255
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.31.25%2 926
GUANGZHOU RESTAURANT GROUP COMPANY LIMITED10.03%2 338