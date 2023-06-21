|
SSP : Investor Day - Group CEO presentation
Delivering long term sustainable growth for shareholders
Patrick Coveney, Group CEO 21 June 2023
Today's agenda
|
8:00
|
Welcome and trading update
|
P. Coveney
|
8:05
|
Delivering long term sustainable growth
|
P. Coveney
|
8:30
|
SSP America
|
|
M. Svagdis/P. Murray
|
9:35
|
Showcase session #1
|
N.A leadership team
|
10:00
|
Break
|
|
10:15
|
Showcase session #2
|
N.A leadership team
|
10:45
|
Showcase session #3
|
N.A leadership team
|
11:15
|
Delivering long term sustainable growth
|
J. Davies
|
11:30
|
Close and Q&A
|
P. Coveney/J. Davies/M. Svagdis
|
11:55
|
JFK T4 tour logistics
|
G.Lentz
|
12:00
|
Transfer & Security
|
|
13:00
|
Lunch
|
|
14:00
|
JFK T4 Tour
|
|
16:00
|
Event close
|
|
|
|
Revenue now at 110% of 2019 levels
Continental Europe
North America
UK & ROI
Rest of World
2023 H1
109%
127%
85%
104%
2023 H2 To date*
114%
123%
94%
115%
* 2023 H2 to date represents period from 1 April to 11 June 2023
Our Purpose
Our Vision
Our Values
To be the best part of the journey
To be the World's best travel food and
beverage company
