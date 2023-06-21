Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSP Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:28:24 2023-06-21 am EDT
257.10 GBX   -0.19%
08:02aSsp : Investor Day - Group CEO presentation
PU
07:40aUpper Crust owner SSP reports upbeat revenue as travel boom lifts sales
RE
07:40aSSP celebrates large revenue boost, completes Midfield acquisition
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SSP : Investor Day - Group CEO presentation

06/21/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Delivering long term sustainable growth for shareholders

Patrick Coveney, Group CEO 21 June 2023

www.foodtravelexperts.com

WELCOME

Today's agenda

8:00

Welcome and trading update

P. Coveney

8:05

Delivering long term sustainable growth

P. Coveney

8:30

SSP America

M. Svagdis/P. Murray

9:35

Showcase session #1

N.A leadership team

10:00

Break

10:15

Showcase session #2

N.A leadership team

10:45

Showcase session #3

N.A leadership team

11:15

Delivering long term sustainable growth

J. Davies

11:30

Close and Q&A

P. Coveney/J. Davies/M. Svagdis

11:55

JFK T4 tour logistics

G.Lentz

12:00

Transfer & Security

13:00

Lunch

14:00

JFK T4 Tour

16:00

Event close

Revenue now at 110% of 2019 levels

Continental Europe

North America

UK & ROI

Rest of World

2022 H1

70%

74%

60%

43%

2022 H2

95%

94%

84%

85%

2023 H1

109%

127%

85%

104%

2023 H2 To date*

114%

123%

94%

115%

Group

64%

90%

104%

110%

* 2023 H2 to date represents period from 1 April to 11 June 2023

Purpose, Vision & Values

Our Purpose

Our Vision

Our Values

To be the best part of the journey

To be the World's best travel food and

beverage company

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 21 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2023 12:01:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SSP GROUP PLC
08:02aSsp : Investor Day - Group CEO presentation
PU
07:40aUpper Crust owner SSP reports upbeat revenue as travel boom lifts sales
RE
07:40aSSP celebrates large revenue boost, completes Midfield acquisition
AN
06/15Goldman Sachs cuts Diageo to 'neutral'
AN
06/07Investors are no longer afraid
MS
06/07Analyst recommendations: Croda, Herbalife, Pets at Home...
MS
06/07Goldman cuts Croda to neutral; Davy likes Wise
AN
06/01Ssp : to enter 37th market with launch at Rome Termini Station, Italy
PU
06/01Ssp : acquires PRET franchise business and expansion rights in German-speaking Switzerland
PU
05/31Risk of Correction in BOE Rate-Rise Bets Could -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 015 M 3 841 M 3 841 M
Net income 2023 48,4 M 61,7 M 61,7 M
Net Debt 2023 1 284 M 1 635 M 1 635 M
P/E ratio 2023 42,6x
Yield 2023 1,01%
Capitalization 2 050 M 2 612 M 2 612 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 37 000
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 257,60 GBX
Average target price 321,33 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Coveney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Miles Eric Collins Director-Group Finance
Michael Clasper Chairman
Mark Smith Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC12.49%2 612
ARAMARK-2.10%10 547
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.18.82%7 241
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.87.70%6 672
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.18.40%2 517
GUANGZHOU RESTAURANT GROUP COMPANY LIMITED13.21%2 315
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer