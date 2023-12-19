Once approved, the Company will not be able to make a remuneration payment to a current or past director unless that payment is consistent with the revised Directors' Remuneration Policy

In accordance with section 439A of the Act, a resolution on the Directors' Remuneration Policy is required to be put to a vote by Shareholders, at least once every three years (by a separate resolution) this being the third year since the current policy was approved at the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company. Resolution 3 is therefore an ordinary resolution to approve the new Directors' Remuneration Policy, which is set out in full on pages 113 to 140 of the 2023 Annual Report. Further context of the renewal of the Policy can be found in the Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee on page 116. If approved, this policy will take effect from the passing of Resolution 3 and will remain valid for up to three years without further Shareholder approval.

In accordance with section 439 of the Act, Shareholders are requested to approve the Directors' Remuneration Report as set out on pages 119 to 140 of the 2023 Annual Report. The vote is advisory and the Directors' entitlement to receive remuneration is not conditional on it. The vote on the Directors' Remuneration Report does not include the Directors' Remuneration Policy set out on pages 113 to 140, approval for which will be sought under Resolution 3. Further details are set out below.

The Directors are required to present to the AGM the audited accounts and the Directors' and Auditor's Reports for the financial year ended 30 September 2023.

Resolutions 1 to 17 are proposed as ordinary resolutions. For each of these to be passed, more than half of the votes cast must be in favour of the relevant Resolution. Resolutions 18 to 21are proposed as special resolutions. For each of these to be passed, at least three quarters of the votes cast must be in favour of the relevant Resolution.

Resolution 4 - Renewal of UK and International Share Incentive Plans Resolution 4 is to approve the renewal of the rules of the UK Share Incentive Plan (the 'UK SIP') and the International Share Incentive Plan (the 'ISIP') (together the 'Plans') for a further 10-yearperiod. The UK SIP was launched in December 2014 and the ISIP was launched in September 2015, as an international sub-planto the UK SIP. The Plans are treated as having a 10-yearterm from the date of the Company's IPO prospectus in July 2014. This Resolution seeks shareholder approval for the renewal of the UK SIP and ISIP for a further 10-yearperiod.

The principal terms of the Plans are summarised in Appendix 1 to this Notice of AGM. A full copy of the UK SIP rules and ISIP rules are available for inspection during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays excluded) at the Company's registered offices from today's date until the close of the AGM. The rules will also be available for inspection at the place of the AGM for at least 15 minutes prior to the start of and during the meeting.

Resolution 5 - Final Dividend

Resolution 5 recommends that a final dividend of 2.5 pence per Ordinary Share be declared for the financial year ended

30 September 2023. If approved, the recommended final dividend will be paid on 29 February 2024 to all Shareholders whose names appear on the Company's register of members at 6.00 pm on

2 February 2024.

Resolutions 6 to 13 - Re-election of Directors

Resolutions 6 to 13 are to approve the re-election of Mike Clasper, Patrick Coveney, Jonathan Davies, Carolyn Bradley, Tim Lodge, Judy Vezmar, Kelly Kuhn and Apurvi Sheth. In accordance with the Code, all Directors are subject to annual re-election by the Shareholders at the AGM.

The Directors believe that the Board offers an appropriate balance of knowledge and skills. The Chair confirms that, following the internal Board evaluation conducted during the 2023 financial year, the Non-Executive Directors continue to demonstrate effective performance and commitment to the role. In line with the recommendations of the Code, biographies are set out on pages 8 to 9 detailing the skills and experience of each Director and the reasons why their contribution is, and continues to be, important to the Company's long-term sustainable success and why each incumbent Director should be re-elected. See also pages 106 to 107 of the Annual Report for details of the skills review carried out during the year.

As set out on page 90 of the Annual Report 2023, the Board has concluded that each of the Non-Executive Directors is independent under the terms of the Code.

Resolutions 14 and 15 - Auditor

Resolution 14 proposes the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the Company's annual general meeting in 2025. The Company is required to appoint an auditor

at every general meeting of the Company at which accounts are presented to Shareholders. The current appointment of KPMG LLP as Auditor of the Company will end at the conclusion of the AGM and it has advised of its willingness to stand for re-appointment. It is normal practice for a company's directors to be authorised to agree how much the Auditor should be paid and Resolution 15 grants this authority to the Directors.