Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. SSP Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:36 2022-06-16 am EDT
227.45 GBX   -1.79%
05:03aSSP : Paul Loupakos Promoted to Senior Vice President, Development and Airport Retention
PU
06/10SSP : Aviation Leader John Clark Promoted to Senior Vice President of Development, Airports and Airlines
PU
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Down, Outperforming Peers
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSP : Paul Loupakos Promoted to Senior Vice President, Development and Airport Retention

06/16/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SSP America has promoted Paul Loupakos to Senior Vice President, Development and Airport Retention. In this role Paul will retain the portfolio he currently oversees and focus on the management and strategy behind maintaining SSP America's network of current airports.

Pat Murray, Deputy Chief Executive Officer commented, "Paul's tenured career and personality make him one of the most well-known figures in the U.S. aviation sector and an accomplished restauranteur. His leadership since joining SSP America has been incredibly important as he has played a pivotal role in the growth of the company. Paul is a mentor to so many of our younger operators because he understands not only the commercial mindset required to be successful, but the passion and dedication needed to be successful. We're tremendously grateful for the contribution Paul has made to SSPAmerica."

With SSP America since 2015 Paul is one of the foremost authorities on airport restaurant operations. Paul began his career in 1983 working behind the counter at an airport quick service unit and has had only two employers in his 40-plus year career. Since joining SSP America he has seen the company expand its operational footprint in a variety of airports across the United States, but particularly in the greater New York and California regions.

Michael Svagdis, Chief Executive Officer also weighed in on Paul's announcement by sharing, "SSP America is gearing up for growth as we emerge from the pandemic's impact and set our sights on expanding our portfolio across the Western Hemisphere-providing the 'taste of place' for which we're known. Paul's leadership and industry expertise play key roles in helping us achieve our growth and customer service goals."

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SSP GROUP PLC
05:03aSSP : Paul Loupakos Promoted to Senior Vice President, Development and Airport Retention
PU
06/10SSP : Aviation Leader John Clark Promoted to Senior Vice President of Development, Airport..
PU
05/24FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Slightly Down, Outperforming Peers
DJ
05/24Sterling Extends Losses After UK PMI Data
DJ
05/24FTSE 100 Lower Ahead of Expected Weaker U.S. Open
DJ
05/24British restaurant chains gird for sharper sting from inflation
RE
05/24Sterling Faces Hit From Rising UK-EU Tensions
DJ
05/24TRANSCRIPT : SSP Group plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 24, 2022
CI
05/24SSP : Interim Results Presentation 2022
PU
05/24Rising UK Borrowing Costs Jeopardize Cost-of-Living Crisis Support
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SSP GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 035 M 2 455 M 2 455 M
Net income 2022 -40,5 M -48,9 M -48,9 M
Net Debt 2022 1 335 M 1 610 M 1 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 843 M 2 223 M 2 223 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 231,60 GBX
Average target price 324,41 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Coveney Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Miles Eric Collins Director-Group Finance
Michael Clasper Chairman
Mark Smith Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC-3.54%2 223
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-13.86%10 765
ARAMARK-15.50%8 012
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-17.83%5 001
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.12.43%3 440
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.10%2 662