SSP : Proposed Articles of Association marked to show changes from Existing Articles

COMPANY NO. 05735966 COMPANIES ACT 2006 A PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED BY SHARES ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION of SSP GROUP PLC (adopted by special resolution passed on 3 July 2014 and amended by special resolution passed on 27 February 2018[●] 2022) Table A Exclusion of other regulations Definitions PRELIMINARY 1. The regulations in Table A in the schedule to the Companies (Table A to F) Regulations 1985 as in force at the date of incorporation of the Company shall not apply to the Company. This document comprises the Articles of Association of the Company and no regulations set out in any statute or statutory instrument concerning companies shall apply as Articles of Association of the Company. In these Articles, except where the subject or context otherwise requires: Act means the Companies Act 2006 including any modification or re-enactment of it for the time being in force; Articles means these articles of association as altered from time to time by special resolution; auditors means the auditors of the Company; the board means the directors or any of them acting as the board of directors of the Company; LON30009962 163604-0001

certificated share means a share in the capital of the Companythat is not an uncertificated share and references in these Articles to a share being held in certificated form shall be construed accordingly; clear days in relation to the sending of a notice means the period excluding the day on which a notice is given or deemed to be given and the day for which it is given or on which it is to take effect; Deferred Shares means the deferred shares in the capital of the Company having the rights set out in these Articles; Company's website means the website, operated or controlled by the Company, which contains information about the Company in accordance with the Act; Deferred Shareholder means any person entered in the register of members of the Company as the holder for the time being of any Deferred Shares; director means a director of the Company; dividend means dividend or bonus; entitled by transmission means, in relation to a share in the capital of the Company, entitled as a consequence of the death or bankruptcy of the holder or otherwise by operation of law; holder in relation to a share in the capital of the Companymeans the member whose name is entered in the register as the holder of that share; Information Rights has the meaning given to such expression in section 146(3) of the Act; member means a member of the Company; Nomination Notice means a notice given by a member to the Company that another person is entitled to enjoy Information Rights and to receive Shareholder Information which that member is entitled to enjoy or to receive; office means the registered office of the Company; Ordinary Shares means the ordinary shares in the share capital of the Company; Operator means a person operating a relevant system for the purposes of the Regulations; Ordinary Shareholder means a person entered in the register of members of the Company as the holder for the time being of Ordinary Shares; paid means paid or credited as paid; participating security means a participating security for the purposes of the Regulations; Page 2 LON30009962 163604-0001

recognised person means a recognised clearing house or a nominee of a recognised clearing house or of a recognised investment exchange, each of which terms has the meaning given to it by section 778 of the Act; register means either or both of the issuer register of members and the Operator register of members of the Company; Regulations means the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001 including any modification or re-enactment of them for the time being in force; seal means the common seal of the Company and includes any official seal kept by the Company by virtue of section 49 or 50 of the Act; secretary means the secretary of the Company and includes a joint, assistant, deputy or temporary secretary and any other person appointed to perform the duties of the secretary; share means a share in the capital of the Company; Shareholder Information means notices, documents or information which the Company wishes or is required to communicate to holders including, without limitation, annual reports and accounts, interim financial statements, summary financial statements, notices of meetings and proxy forms; uncertificated share means (subject to Regulation 42(11)(a) of the Regulations) a share in the capital of the Companytitle to which is recorded on the Operator register of members of the Company and which may, by virtue of the Regulations, be transferred by means of a relevant system and references in these Articles to a share being held in uncertificated form shall be construed accordingly; and United Kingdom means Great Britain and Northern Ireland.; website communication means the publication of a notice or other Shareholder Information on the Company's website in accordance with Part 4 of Schedule 5 to the Act; and working day means a day, except a Saturday, Sunday or any day that is a bank holiday under the Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971 (c80) in England and Wales, on which banks are open for general business in London. Construction 3. Where, in relation to a share, these Articles refer to a relevant system, the reference is to the relevant system in which that share is a participating security at the relevant time. References to a document or information being sent, supplied or given to or by a person mean such document or information, or a copy of such document or information, being sent, supplied, given, delivered, issued or made available to or by, or served on or by, or deposited with or by that person by any method authorised by these Articles, and sending, supplying and giving shall be construed accordingly. Page 3 LON30009962 163604-0001

References to writing mean the representation or reproduction of words, symbols or other information in a visible form by any method or combination of methods, whether sent or suppliedin electronic form or otherwise, and written shall be construed accordingly. Nothing in these Articles shall preclude the holding and conducting of a meeting in such a way that persons who are not present together at the same place may by electronic means attend and speak and vote at it. References to electronic facility mean a device, system, procedure, method or facility providing an electronic means of attendance at or participation in (or both attendance at and participation in) a general meeting determined by the board pursuant to Article 59. Words denoting the singular number include the plural number and vice versa; words denoting the masculineonegender shall (where appropriate)include the feminineany othergender; and words denoting persons include corporations.references to bodies corporate and to unincorporated bodies of persons. Any words or expressions defined in the Act or the Regulations (as in force at the time of adoption of these Articles) shall, if not inconsistent with the subject or context and unless otherwise expressly defined in these Articles, bear the same meaning in these Articles save that the word company shall include any body corporate. Words or expressions contained in these Articles which are not defined in Article 2 but are defined in the Act have the same meaning as in the Act (but excluding any modification of the Act not in force at the date these Articles took effect) unless inconsistent with the subject or context. Words or expressions contained in these Articles which are not defined in Article 2 but are defined in the Regulations have the same meaning as in the Regulations (but excluding any modification of the Regulations not in force at the date of adoption of these Articles) unless inconsistent with the subject or context. Subject to the preceding two paragraphs, references to any provision of any enactment or of any subordinate legislation (as defined by section 21(1) of the Interpretation Act 1978) include any modification or re-enactment of that provision for the time being in force. Headings and marginal notes are inserted for convenience only and do not affect the construction of these Articles. In these Articles, (a) powers of delegation shall not be restrictively construed but the widest interpretation shall be given to them; (b) the word board in the context of the exercise of any power contained in these Articles includes any committee consisting of one or more directors, any director, any other officer of the Company and any local or divisional board, manager or agent of the Company to which or, as the case may be, to whom the power in question has been delegated; (c) no power of delegation shall be limited by the existence or, except where expressly provided by the terms of delegation, the exercise of that or any other power of delegation; and (d) except where expressly Page 4 LON30009962 163604-0001