SSP Group plc

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
SSP : Travel food firm SSP plans 500 million pounds cash call - FT

02/10/2021 | 12:05pm EST
A man wearing a protective mask walks past an Upper Crust at Victoria Station in London

(Reuters) - SSP Group, owner of the Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza snack chains, is planning to raise up to 500 million pounds ($692.05 million) from shareholders to ride out the coronavirus-driven collapse in air travel, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3qb7l0x on Wednesday.

The British travel-food company is set to undertake a rights issue within weeks, the report said.

SSP raised 216 million pounds through a share issue in March last year.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 444 M 2 000 M 2 000 M
Net income 2020 -205 M -284 M -284 M
Net Debt 2020 2 092 M 2 896 M 2 896 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,98x
Yield 2020 0,39%
Capitalization 1 794 M 2 474 M 2 484 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 40 647
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 376,11 GBX
Last Close Price 334,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 72,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Per Hermann Utnegaard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC0.66%2 474
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.35.93%53 260
ARAMARK-6.39%9 146
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.13.59%6 169
SUSHIRO GLOBAL HOLDINGS LTD.11.39%4 779
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.6.17%4 178
