SSP : UK & Ireland announces appointments in its Executive team

SSP UK & Ireland is pleased to announce several appointments to its Executive team.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Fi Butcher as Managing Director for Dublin. Fi has worked extensively across both marketing and commercial fuctions for the past 8 years, latterly as Commercial and Marketing Director for the UK and Ireland, and she has achieved great success in mobilising new concepts and openings at Dublin airport over the past 12 months. In this role, Fi will continue to oversee our marketing functions, including food development, creative, brand development, and concept creation and mobilisation.

Further to this, Graham Woods will be joining the business as UK&I Property Director after 13 years as Global Property Director at Pret. In that role, he helped grow the business internationally, playing a key role in the acquisition of EAT, and he was responsible for acquisition, design, construction, estates management, maintenance, facilities, and health and safety. Graham will join the business on 26th September 2022.

Andy Webb, Business Development Director, will be promoted to the new role of Commercial Director and will take responsibility for the Commercial and Supply Chain and Procurement teams. Following the turbulence of the last two years and increasing external challenges, these areas have become increasingly important and therefore now require a dedicated focus. Bringing all our teams managing our commercial offers under one lead will create important synergy to help us deliver the best service to our customers, clients and partners. Andy will continue to lead the Rail Gourmet business as Managing Director.

As a result of Andy's move, Cathy Granby will be promoted to the UK&I Executive Team as Business Development Director. Cathy will bring her extensive experience in operations, having been Operations Director for Air, and business development as well as her long-standing knowledge of SSP's business to this role.

All changes will take effect on 3rd October.

Richard Lewis said; "I'd like to wish Fi, Cathy, Andy and Graham all the best in their new roles, and I look forward to working together as one team over the months ahead to execute our strategy and accelerate our growth. Our team has been doing a fantastic job and I can't wait to see what we will achieve in the coming months."