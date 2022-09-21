Advanced search
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
214.50 GBX   -1.92%
06:22aSSP : UK & Ireland announces appointments in its Executive team
PU
09/08SSP : statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
PU
08/24SSP : secures new deal to open three units at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
PU
SSP : UK & Ireland announces appointments in its Executive team

09/21/2022 | 06:22am EDT
SSP UK & Ireland is pleased to announce several appointments to its Executive team.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Fi Butcher as Managing Director for Dublin. Fi has worked extensively across both marketing and commercial fuctions for the past 8 years, latterly as Commercial and Marketing Director for the UK and Ireland, and she has achieved great success in mobilising new concepts and openings at Dublin airport over the past 12 months. In this role, Fi will continue to oversee our marketing functions, including food development, creative, brand development, and concept creation and mobilisation.

Further to this, Graham Woods will be joining the business as UK&I Property Director after 13 years as Global Property Director at Pret. In that role, he helped grow the business internationally, playing a key role in the acquisition of EAT, and he was responsible for acquisition, design, construction, estates management, maintenance, facilities, and health and safety. Graham will join the business on 26th September 2022.

Andy Webb, Business Development Director, will be promoted to the new role of Commercial Director and will take responsibility for the Commercial and Supply Chain and Procurement teams. Following the turbulence of the last two years and increasing external challenges, these areas have become increasingly important and therefore now require a dedicated focus. Bringing all our teams managing our commercial offers under one lead will create important synergy to help us deliver the best service to our customers, clients and partners. Andy will continue to lead the Rail Gourmet business as Managing Director.

As a result of Andy's move, Cathy Granby will be promoted to the UK&I Executive Team as Business Development Director. Cathy will bring her extensive experience in operations, having been Operations Director for Air, and business development as well as her long-standing knowledge of SSP's business to this role.

All changes will take effect on 3rd October.

Richard Lewis said; "I'd like to wish Fi, Cathy, Andy and Graham all the best in their new roles, and I look forward to working together as one team over the months ahead to execute our strategy and accelerate our growth. Our team has been doing a fantastic job and I can't wait to see what we will achieve in the coming months."

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2022 10:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 117 M 2 414 M 2 414 M
Net income 2022 -24,7 M -28,2 M -28,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 353 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
P/E ratio 2022 -69,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 741 M 1 985 M 1 985 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SSP GROUP PLC
SSP Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 218,70 GBX
Average target price 308,82 GBX
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Francis Coveney Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Miles Eric Collins Director-Group Finance
Michael Clasper Chairman
Mark Smith Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC-8.91%1 985
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-3.98%12 001
ARAMARK0.19%9 675
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.1.34%6 069
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.33.32%3 828
SKYLARK HOLDINGS CO., LTD.1.99%2 447