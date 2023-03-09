Advanced search
SSP : announces new partnership with The Breakfast Club to bolster casual dining offer in the UK

03/09/2023 | 05:22am EST
SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, is debuting London-born brunch favourite, The Breakfast Club to the travel sector with its first opening at London Gatwick.

The Breakfast Club offers a strong morning menu and on the high street, over half of their trade occurs before mid-day. This makes it a particularly strong offer for Gatwick, where approximately 45% of their flights take off before midday, making breakfast offers an essential part of the F&B mix. The Breakfast Club provides quality food at an affordable price point, which will appeal to early morning travellers, such as families looking for an indulgent brunch before their flights, as well as groups of friends who want to treat themselves to a pre-flight cocktail later in the day. Fans of The Breakfast Club will find all of the brand's popular dishes on the menu. From 'The All American' with fluffy pancakes, crispy bacon, 'not so' American British sausages and homestyle potatoes with fried eggs and maple syrup to the more traditional English fry-up 'The Full Monty' as well as a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. There will be something for everyone.

Kari Daniels; CEO SSP UK & Ireland said; "At SSP, we have a long history of working closely with popular high street brands to make them relevant to the travelling customer. We're hugely proud of partnering with The Breakfast Club on this exciting opening, and have worked closely with the brand team over the past two years, to deliver the great offer and experience at Gatwick that The Breakfast Club is famous for. This restaurant brand is a great addition to our portfolio, and we see significant scope to open up more The Breakast Club restaurants in airports in the future."

Jonathan Arana-Morton, Co-founder of The Breakfast Club said; "The Breakfast Club story began 18 years ago when my sister-in-law and I first set out to provide a true 'local caf' experience for people in Soho. Our goal has always been to deliver a warm, welcoming, 'arms wide open' hospitality experience to our guests and we hope this new restaurant and our food and drink will be the perfect way for travellers to kick off their holiday. 18 years of looking after this business has made us hugely protective about the brand and who work with so it is very reassuring to be partnering with SSP. Their operational expertise means we will be able to deliver the same The Breakfast Club experience our guests expect in London, Brighton, Oxford, and Chelmsford. It's a source of enormous pride for us to be welcoming The Breakfast Club customers, old and new, to such a high-profile location at this prestigious London airport."

Rachel Bulford, Retail Director, Gatwick Airport said: "We are really excited to welcome The Breakfast Club to Gatwick Airport this summer and are honoured to be their first airport-based restaurant. This will provide another fantastic dining option for our passengers before they take off. We know how important the airport breakfast experience is to our passengers at any time of day - but particularly given a large number of our flights depart before midday. So we expect The Breakfast Club to be a really popular addition to our North Terminal. The Breakfast Club restaurants can be found across London and the South East, so to bring their brand to Gatwick really reflects our location and celebrates what the region has to offer."

SSP Group plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2023 10:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
