SSP : brings international celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck back home to Austria with exclusive restaurant Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar at Vienna Airport

SSP, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel worldwide, has joined forces with world-renowned gastronomy legend Wolfgang Puck to offer guests a unique culinary experience in Terminal 3 on the landside of Vienna Airport. The new restaurant, 'Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar' sees Wolfgang Puck return to his Austrian roots. The restaurant is the first of its kind to open in Austria, providing a unique opportunity for guests to dine in luxury at Vienna Airport.

Wolfgang Puck, an international celebrity chef who has his own star on the Hollywood 'Walk of Fame', operates celebrated restaurant 'Spago' in Beverly Hills. For decades, Wolfgang Puck has cooked for the stars at the Oscars, and now offers guests at Vienna Airport the opportunity to enjoy his exquisite Austrian-inspired cuisine with a Californian twist. The dishes on offer have shaped Wolfgang Puck's career as a young chef, drawing inspiration from his home region of Kärnten in Austria.

Wenzel Bürger, Managing Director SSP DACH said: "SSP is pleased to deepen our close partnership with Vienna Airport. We are very proud to have gained a franchise partner with international celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck, who stands at the root of Austrian cuisine like no other, continuing to build a culinary bridge with the healthy Californian food for which he has been famed for decades."

Klaus Puck, President & COO of Wolfgang Puck Worldwide Incorporated (and brother of Wolfgang) said: "We are very happy to have opened a restaurant where my brother started his journey many years ago. I can't wait for Wolfgang to visit this new restaurant venture in Vienna for its upcoming grand opening as we know guests are going to thoroughly enjoy what we have prepared for them."

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar is 700sqm and is designed in three distinct areas - a restaurant, a bar, and a 'to-go' area - to appeal to all guests, from those on the move, to visitors wanting a full, luxury dining experience. The restaurant offers guests an 'open kitchen experience', offering views of the preparation of the restaurant's dishes, the art of the cooking, and the fresh produce being used. The menu is characterised by Wolfgang's signature dishes such as Tuna Tartar, Smoked Salmon Pizza with Caviar, Chinois Salad and the Wolfgang Puck Burger as well as local specialties from Wiener Schnitzel and Beef Goulash to Kärtner Kasnudeln from Wolfgang Puck's home region.

In the bar, guests can choose from signature drinks including Wolfgang's legendary barrel-aged cocktails, alongside local beers on tap that can be enjoyed in the perfectly tailored, relaxed atmosphere. Wine lovers can choose from an extensive range, from Wolfgang Puck's proprietary wines from California to carefully selected domestic wines.

The to-go area of Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar offers handmade healthy F&B products. Smoothies, salads, sandwiches and a selection of vegetarian and vegan dishes as well as breakfast offers seduce and delight guests as dine-in variants, that are ready to take away.

Julian Jäger, member of the Management Board of Flughafen Wien AG said: "In Wolfgang Puck's new restaurant, guests at Vienna Airport will experience a culinary journey blending Hollywood with Austria. I am extremely pleased that this internationally-renowned celebrity chef has chosen Vienna Airport as the location for his first restaurant in Austria. Together with our long-standing catering partner, SSP, we will be able to offer our passengers a new and highly exclusive culinary experience."

Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar is now open at Vienna Airport. Located directly in the arrivals hall of the public area of Terminal 3, the new restaurant serves all guests and is open daily from 6am to 9pm.

In the heart of the Vienna airport, the Wolfgang Puck Kitchen & Bar reflects a modern homage to the Viennese architecture in a breath-taking quality of dining experience.