SSP Group is set to expand its operations in Iceland with the win of further units at Keflavik Airport. It has been awarded a contract to open two new Point convenience stores, a Snæland Deli delicatessen and seventeen high-tech vending machines in seven spaces at Keflavik Airport. The new contract comes just over a year after SSP made its debut at the airport in Spring 2023.

The new outlets, set to open by the end of the year, will feature an evolved version of SSP's highly successful retail convenience Point brand, which was created for the Norwegian market in 2006. With a focus on fresh food and an aim to make Point a leading convenience concept in travel locations, the concept has now been further developed for global roll out and adapted to meet the needs of convenience shoppers on a global scale.

The Keflavik Point outlets have been specifically tailored to appeal to passengers travelling to and from Iceland. They will offer a number of products unique to the country including Icelandic confectionery and beverage brands, while hot food offerings including the renowned Icelandic pylsur (an Icelandic style hot dog) will feature prominently on the menu.

Snæland Deli is an entirely new concept created by SSP Iceland showcasing Icelandic cuisine to travellers from all over the world. Snæland Deli offers a wide range of quality local foods and delicacies, ranging from artisan cheeses, cured meats and seafood to local breads, gourmet condiments, chocolates, snacks and other food items. A selection of artisan beers, spirits and other beverages will also be featured.

In addition, the deal includes the operation of 17 Point branded smart vending machines in seven locations across the airport. These will offer a range of fresh food, confectionary, coffee, pastries, travel and gift items. As the first introduction of smart vending in Iceland, they represent a step-change for retail technology in the country, and will provide customer-friendly and convenient retail options at the gate areas.

Managing Director of SSP Norway and Iceland Stian Lund said; "This new deal means we have now increased our size in the Icelandic market, enabling economies of scale and greater flexibility. It was a competitive tender against significant players in the market, and to be expanding our presence at KEF less than a year after we were awarded our first contract is a testament to the hard work of the SSP team across our business, and gratifying evidence of the airport's faith in our abilities.

"We're very proud to be bringing the Point brand to travellers at Iceland's largest airport, and we're certain it will be well received by passengers from Iceland as well as those from other parts of the world."

Gunnhildur Erla Vilbergsdottir, Commercial Manager at KEF Airport said of the partnership "A number of operators took part in the tender process. We were particularly keen to work with an operator with a high degree of professionalism in operations that can respond quickly and well to changing conditions in the complex operating environment, and we are certain that SSP will live up to our expectations."