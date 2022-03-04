Log in
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
SSP : opens outlets as master F&B concessionaire at new international airport in China

03/04/2022 | 05:16am EST
SSP Group, has secured a deal which sees it develop the F&B offering at the new Huaguoshan International Airport, serving the port city of Lianyungang in Jiangshu region.

As the master concessionaire, SSP assumed a central role in the development of Huaguoshan Airport's food & beverage portfolio. The three to five-year contract will see SSP operate five concession units throughout the airport, two landside and three airside.

SSP will introduce passengers to a mix of renowned international brands, SSP's own concepts and much-loved local favourites. The line-up includes SSP's Italian-style coffee brand Ritazza; global fast food chain Burger King; well-known Chinese restaurant A'Xiang Rice Noodle, which boasts over 600 downtown stores across China; and Rong Li Ji, which delivers the authentic taste of Sichuan cuisine with a modern twist.

The introduction of Rong Li Ji at Huaguoshan Airport marks SSP's first venture with the well-known Chinese brand. Further units are expected to open at other locations across the region at a later date.

Reflecting how customer experience expectations have shifted since the start of the pandemic, the F&B units will be self-service and mobile ordering enabled.

Jonathan Robinson, SSP CEO Asia-Pacific, said: "Our partnership with Huaguoshan Airport enables us to demonstrate our expertise and commitment to adapting to meet changing customer expectations. Over the past two years, we have seen a marked shift in the way customers wish to interact with F&B outlets. With this latest contract win, we endeavour to elevate the experience that customers have come to expect from us through the implementation of digital ordering services. Passengers that visit Huaguoshan Airport can now order from their favourite local and international brands in the way that suits them."

Rong Li Ji, A'Xiang Rice Noodle, Burger King and the first of two Ritazza units are now welcoming customers. A second Ritazza unit in the international terminal will open later in the year.

Still in the first phase of construction, the airport will be the third largest in Jiangshu when it's completed.

Disclaimer

SSP Group plc published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 10:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 951 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
Net income 2022 -83,6 M -111 M -111 M
Net Debt 2022 1 687 M 2 250 M 2 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 052 M 2 737 M 2 737 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Technical analysis trends SSP GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 257,80 GBX
Average target price 324,61 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy CEO
Miles Eric Collins Director-Group Finance
Michael Clasper Chairman
Mark Smith Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC7.37%2 737
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.5.23%13 208
ARAMARK-1.76%9 296
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.-4.47%5 896
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.-15.29%3 686
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.88%3 660