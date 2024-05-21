(Reuters) - Shares in Upper Crust owner SSP Group tumbled as much as 9% on Tuesday after the airport food chain operator missed first-half earnings estimates even though revenue rose on robust travel demand.

CEO Patrick Coveney said statutory profit before tax fell 19% in the six months ending March 31 due to higher depreciation costs for some assets and as the group spent more on M&A activities.

The group also reported core earnings for the half-year of 106 million pounds ($134.81 million), up from last year's 91 million pounds but missing analysts' average estimate of 107 million pounds, according to a company compiled consensus.

Shares of SSP, which also owns the Ritazza coffee shop chain, fell to a six-month low of 190 pence apiece, briefly becoming the London Stock Exchange's biggest loser on the day.

By 0927 GMT the shares, which had already fallen 11% this year by Monday's close, were down 6.8% at 194.5 pence.

Still, sales at restaurants and stores in transit locations improved, with the company reporting like-for-like sales growth of 12% during the half-year period, as business and leisure travel has grown over the last year.

SSP also anticipates a summer of strong demand across its markets, including Europe which is set to host sporting events like the Olympic Games and the Euro football championship this year, which would help boost footfall in transit locations.

The group reported revenue of 1.5 billion pounds for the six months ended March 31, up from 1.3 billion pounds a year earlier.

Total revenue on a constant currency basis for the first six weeks of the fiscal second half was up 14%, SSP said.

"Trading momentum has continued into the second half, and we are confident in delivering on our expectations for the full year," Coveney said.

SSP's recent M&A activity included buying an Australian airport food and beverage operator and a merger in Indonesia.

($1 = 0.7863 pounds)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Susan Fenton)

By Echha Jain