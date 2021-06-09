Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  SSP Group plc
  News
  Summary
    SSPG   GB00BGBN7C04

SSP GROUP PLC

(SSPG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/09 04:56:06 am
305.95 GBX   -0.70%
04:41aUpper Crust owner's losses balloon on slow travel recovery
RE
04:33aMining, financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; Clinigen Group tumbles
RE
03:33aSSP  : Interim Results Presentation 2021
PU
Upper Crust owner's losses balloon on slow travel recovery

06/09/2021 | 04:41am EDT
A man wearing a protective mask walks past an Upper Crust at Victoria Station in London

(Reuters) - Upper Crust owner SSP Group reported first-half loss of 182 million pounds ($257.62 million) on Wednesday, bringing its shortfall over the past 18 months to more than 600 million pounds, as traffic at its airport and railway kiosks were slow.

The London-based snack food group, which operates in 35 countries and raised an extra 450 million pounds from shareholders in April, said first-half revenue slumped 78.9% to 256.7 million pounds for the six months ended March 31.

The company said that while the report of its auditors on its last full-year results was unqualified, it did note that there was "a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's and its parent company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Demand for air and rail travel is expected to increase in the coming months, particularly in the leisure segment, after more than a year in the doldrums as mass vaccination programmes gain pace and countries ease travel restrictions for vaccinated travellers.

SSP, however, expects longer-term impact on business travel by air and commuter travel by rail, as the pandemic changed working practices and patterns. The company said it expects like-for-like revenue to return to "around pre-COVID levels" by 2024.

The company, like all travel and hospitality firms, was among the worst hit by the pandemic through 2020, shutting about 2,500 outlets and furloughing over 22,000 employees across the world at the peak of the crisis. It has already cut 14,000 jobs.

In March, the firm said that conditions had not improved in the first two quarters of the 2020-2021 fiscal year. It also reported a two-year extension to its bank facilities, due to mature in 2022, and waivers of existing borrowing terms.

($1 = 0.7065 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 907 M 1 286 M 1 286 M
Net income 2021 -287 M -407 M -407 M
Net Debt 2021 2 083 M 2 953 M 2 953 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,57x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 451 M 3 467 M 3 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
Nbr of Employees 21 798
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 348,32 GBX
Last Close Price 308,10 GBX
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Simon Smith Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan Owen Davies Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael Clasper Chairman
Ian Dyson Independent Non-Executive Director
Carolyn Jane Bradley Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SSP GROUP PLC12.18%3 467
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-29.15%28 071
ARAMARK-4.18%9 400
TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC.30.26%7 100
FOOD & LIFE COMPANIES LTD.22.03%5 064
ZENSHO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.97%3 850