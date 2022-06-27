Log in
    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC.

(SSRM)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  10:59 2022-06-27 am EDT
21.33 CAD   -12.04%
10:56aSsr mining comments on local turkish media reports
PR
07:08aSSR MINING BRIEF : Announcing Inclusion in the Russell 1000 Index and Broad Market Russell 3000 Effective After the U.S. Market Open on June 27, 2022
MT
07:01aSsr mining announces inclusion in the russell 1000 index
PR
SSR MINING COMMENTS ON LOCAL TURKISH MEDIA REPORTS

06/27/2022 | 10:56am EDT
DENVER, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is aware of local Turkish media reports and a social media post from the Ministry of Environment indicating a potential temporary halt of operations at the Çöpler mine. The Company is seeking a formal response from the Ministry of Environment regarding the reports.

On June 21st, SSR Mining experienced a minor leak estimated at eight kilograms of cyanide within the diluted solution from a pipeline that pumps solution to the heap leach pad. This leak was within the mine operating area and was cleaned up immediately without any environmental impact or discharge from site. SSR Mining immediately notified the relevant authorities of the event.

The Company will await formal communication from the relevant authorities prior to pursuing any particular course of action regarding the operation of the mine. The Company will keep the market informed on a timely basis of any material developments.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. In 2021, the four operating assets produced approximately 794,000 gold-equivalent ounces. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.

SSR Mining Contacts:

F. Edward Farid, Executive Vice President, Chief Corporate Development Officer 
Alex Hunchak, Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

SSR Mining Inc.
E-Mail: invest@ssrmining.com
Phone: +1 (416) 306-5789

To receive SSR Mining's news releases by e-mail, please register using the SSR Mining website at www.ssrmining.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-comments-on-local-turkish-media-reports-301575861.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
