SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SSR Mining : Announces Positive Exploration Results at Seabee

09/13/2021 | 06:12am EDT
September 13, 2021

SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT SEABEE, INCLUDING

19.16 G/T AU OVER 6.98 METERS

Gap Hanging Wall Maiden Mineral Reserves and Santoy Hanging Wall Maiden Mineral

Resources Expected in 2022

DENVER, CO - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or "the Company") is pleased to announce positive results from 127 drill holes for its Seabee mine and adjacent targets in Saskatchewan, Canada. SSR Mining is actively exploring its sizeable land positions surrounding its existing operating mines in Turkey, Canada and the US to leverage its existing infrastructure to advance low cost, brownfield development targets. This has been a very successful strategy for the Seabee operation historically, and the area continues to showcase additional exploration upside. The Santoy Mine is the current production feed for the Seabee processing plant, connected by a 15km haul road.

The Gap Hanging Wall (GHW) is being drilled from underground drives extending from the Santoy Mine. The GHW is targeted to be the next extension of the Santoy mine, with 300,000 ounces already classified as Indicated Mineral Resources and another 167,000 ounces classified as Inferred Mineral Resources. Current drilling is aimed to extend these Mineral Resources and convert them into Mineral Reserves in 2022. Intercepts in the GHW included:

  • SUG-20-920: 19.16 g/t Au over 6.98 meters
  • SUG-20-017: 12.14 g/t Au over 9.47 meters

The Santoy Hanging Wall (SHW) is the most recent discovery and current drilling from both surface and underground drives within the Santoy mine is aimed at proving the viability of this mining area as a potential future development of the Santoy Mine. If successful, a Mineral Resource will be declared in 2022. Intercepts in the SHW included:

  • JOY-20-918: 12.75 g/t Au over 2.83 meters
  • SUG-21-011: 11.31 g/t Au over 2.24 meters
  • SUG-21-018: 16.31 g/t Au over 3.56 meters

The Joker target sits to the south of the Santoy mine and drilling is focused on the continuity to the Santoy Mine. The Joker target has the potential to provide a substantial extension of the Santoy Mine beyond the GHW and SHW (potentially by more than 1km - See Figure 3). The exploration strategy is to prove continuity in 2021 and potentially proceed to resource definition drilling in 2022. Intercepts at Joker included:

  • BAT-20-017: 25.97 g/t Au over 1.49 meters from 8.52 meters o and 21.48 g/t Au over 0.75 meters from 12.55 meters

1

Rod Antal, President and CEO said, "These results support our view that Seabee continues to host potential for significant mine life extension, well beyond that of the defined resources and reserves. Our teams are accelerating the exploration effort at Seabee to facilitate longer term investment decisions, including the possibility of increasing annual production rates. Future increases to Seabee production levels will be cost-effective given the combination of our excess capacity at the processing plant and the recently completed tailings dam expansion which provides capacity through 2031 at current production levels."

In addition, SSR Mining continues exploration on the Fisher Properties, located immediately to the south of the 100% SSR owned Seabee claims. The Fisher Properties are 80% owned by SSR Mining and 20% by Taiga Gold Corporation. Targets on the Fisher property have the potential to provide additional plant feed beyond the Seabee license area. Early exploration at Fisher has been encouraging. Intercepts from the Fisher Properties included:

Yin (Fisher Properties - Seabee Mine - Canada)

  • YIN-20-002: 10.03 g/t Au over 2.50 meters from 87.00 meters

Mac North (Fisher Properties - Seabee Mine - Canada)

  • FIS-20-057:3.95 g/t Au over 6.00 meters from 318.00 meters
  • FIS-20-061:10.37 g/t Au over 1.00 meter from 613.00 meters
  • FIS-21-062:3.51 g/t Au over 2.83 meters from 260.95 meters
  • FIS-21-064:4.04 g/t Au over 2.98 meters from 134.90 meters
  • FIS-21-065:22.99 g/t Au over 1.46 meters from 348.47 meters

Figure 1: Location of the Seabee property and infrastructure.

2

Seabee, Saskatchewan

SSR Mining's mineral holdings comprise a 100% owned parcel referred to as the Seabee claims and the 80% owned Fisher property. Since 2016, SSR Mining's growth and development strategy has been to increase production by optimizing the milling and mining processes and exploring new mill feed sources.

Near mine exploration during the Exploration Period (May 14th, 2020 to June 30th, 2021) focused on Mineral Resource conversion at the Gap Hanging Wall (GHW) and exploration drilling along strike of the GHW resource in search of similar mineralized chutes along the Lizard Lake Pluton/Santoy Volcanic contact. The drilling efforts along strike of the GHW have successfully identified multiple, felsic-hosted, plunging chutes of economic interest. These new discoveries are collectively referred to as the Santoy Hanging Wall (SHW).

During the Exploration Period, 19 holes were drilled from underground drives infilling the GHW for a total of 7,180 meters. Drilling at the SHW was conducted from surface and underground. A total of 84 holes totaling 27,020 meters were drilled into the SHW target area during the Exploration Period.

Table 1. Select significant mineralized drill hole gold intercepts from Seabee Property.

From

To

Gold

Interval

EOH

Hole ID

Depth

Zone

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

(m)

JOY-20-918

238.20

242.00

12.75

2.83

261.00

SHW

JOY-20-919

179.60

184.80

7.63

4.54

237.00

SHW

JOY-20-922

183.00

188.50

4.38

4.52

246.00

SHW

JOY-20-924

173.90

178.10

5.42

3.91

216.00

SHW

JOY-21-933

187.60

198.10

3.92

8.13

252.00

SHW

JOY-21-934

201.80

211.00

4.49

7.48

240.00

SHW

JOY-21-938

229.30

235.50

3.11

4.37

273.00

SHW

JOY-21-940

232.90

236.80

4.06

2.68

330.00

SHW

SUG-20-009

298.90

300.70

11.28

1.16

360.00

GHW_C

SUG-20-016

177.90

193.50

4.94

9.71

258.00

GHW

SUG-20-017

213.50

226.70

12.14

9.47

297.00

GHW

SUG-20-018

258.70

263.00

3.84

3.18

333.00

GHW

SUG-20-019

305.70

309.00

12.96

2.56

355.50

GHW

SUG-20-022

234.10

266.00

5.21

21.10

294.00

SHW

SUG-20-027

266.20

286.10

3.71

8.38

384.00

SHW

SUG-20-029

241.50

250.50

7.67

6.38

324.50

SHW

SUG-20-602

538.50

541.00

4.93

2.06

699.00

GHW

SUG-20-920

157.90

166.80

19.16

6.98

228.00

GHW

SUG-20-921

190.20

204.00

4.64

11.40

273.00

GHW

SUG-20-922

234.00

244.50

4.65

8.74

330.00

GHW

SUG-20-924

136.40

156.00

5.03

14.11

216.00

GHW

SUG-20-932

168.50

174.00

9.32

5.31

213.00

SHW

3

From

To

Gold

Interval

EOH

Hole ID

Depth

Zone

(m)

(m)

(g/t)

(m)

(m)

SUG-21-007

228.50

240.20

4.12

8.58

291.00

SHW

SUG-21-011

209.00

211.50

11.31

2.24

275.00

SHW

SUG-21-018

247.00

252.00

16.31

3.56

300.00

SHW

SUG-21-021

227.60

230.50

8.64

2.54

273.00

SHW 1

SUG-21-024

255.50

259.10

6.72

2.96

288.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-026

285.90

288.00

8.48

1.66

328.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-027

279.50

282.50

5.75

2.34

342.00

SHW 1

And

291.50

299.60

9.68

6.35

342.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-031

219.50

223.50

3.75

3.84

280.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-032

219.00

222.00

3.40

2.87

247.50

SHW 1

And

225.60

230.00

3.44

4.22

247.50

SHW 2

SUG-21-900

212.70

215.00

6.56

1.90

270.00

SHW

SUG-21-903

229.20

236.00

3.82

4.36

300.00

SHW

SUG-21-907

176.00

184.00

3.54

7.80

255.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-908

201.50

203.90

4.08

2.26

236.00

SHW 2

SUG-21-910

166.90

169.50

4.30

2.55

210.00

SHW 1

BAT-20-013

31.70

35.30

58.94

3.60

54.00

Joker

And

31.70

32.70

183.20

1.00

54.00

Joker

BAT-20-017

8.52

10.01

25.97

1.49

333.00

Joker

And

12.55

13.30

21.48

0.75

333.00

Joker

Notes: Drillholes presented in this table have gram meter product greater than 9 and grade of at least 3 g/t gold with a maximum internal dilution of 2m. For the GHW and SHW targets, interval width represents true width intersections. For the Joker area, width in meters represents downhole intersected length, which may or may not be a true thickness of the mineralization. Gold values cut to 75 g/t gold for SUG drillholes at Seabee. For complete drillhole results for the GHW, SHW, and Joker targets during the Exploration Period, see Appendix Tables 3 and 4.

4

Figure 2. Longitudinal section showing the current Gap Hanging Wall resource outline and highlighted recent drill results.

Outside the mine area, superseding screen fire assay (SFA) results were received for an intersection previously reported for Batman Lake diamond drilling completed in Q1 2020. The SFA method more accurately measures the coarse gold contribution than standard fire assay. The previously reported Joker Zone intersection from BAT-20-013 (3.6 meters of 37.95 g/t gold) increased in grade to 58.94 g/t gold in the results, including a 1 meter interval of 183.2 g/t gold from SFA analysis (Table 1). A new Joker Zone result from 40 meters north step-out hole BAT- 20-017, drilled in Q1 2020, contained 1.49 meters grading 25.97 g/t gold and 0.75 meters grading 21.48 g/t gold.

In Q1 2021, a 907m drill program tested approximately 400m of strike-length along the Joker target north of the high-grade intercepts reported below (Figure 3). Gold mineralization was intersected in 4 of 8 holes completed along the Joker trend in zones up to 3m wide with visible gold and will be followed-up with additional drill testing in 2021.

5

Disclaimer

SSR Mining Inc. published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
