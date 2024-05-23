SSR Mining Announces Voting Results From 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
May 23, 2024 at 05:26 pm EDT
Share
SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") announces that each of the ten nominees listed in the Proxy Statement for the 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of SSR Mining on Thursday, May 23, 2024. Voting results for the election of directors are set out below:
Nominee Name
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Broker Non Vote
A.E. Michael Anglin
98,889,175
95.89%
4,238,077
4.11%
24,500,566
Rod P. Antal
100,239,933
97.20%
2,887,319
2.80%
24,500,566
Thomas R. Bates, Jr.
98,184,538
95.21%
4,942,713
4.79%
24,500,567
Brian R. Booth
101,792,591
98.71%
1,334,661
1.29%
24,500,566
Simon A. Fish
97,398,608
94.45%
5,728,643
5.55%
24,500,567
Leigh Ann Fisher
98,296,899
95.32%
4,830,353
4.68%
24,500,566
Alan P. Krusi
101,448,543
98.37%
1,678,709
1.63%
24,500,566
Daniel Malchuk
102,062,724
98.97%
1,064,528
1.03%
24,500,566
Kay Priestly
101,333,026
98.26%
1,794,226
1.74%
24,500,566
Karen Swager
101,719,026
98.63%
1,408,226
1.37%
24,500,566
With the re-election of Mr. Bates as a director of the Company at the Meeting, he will assume the role of Lead Independent Director effective immediately, as disclosed in the Company’s Proxy Statement. We thank Mr. Anglin for his prior services as the Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued service on the Board through the next annual meeting.
At the Meeting, the shareholders of SSR Mining also approved (i) a non-binding advisory resolution regarding the Company’s approach to executive compensation, (ii) the Company’s 2024 Share Compensation Plan, and (iii) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.
The voting results for each resolution are set out below:
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Broker Non Vote
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
57,560,231
55.81%
41,672,329
40.41%
3,898,056
3.78%
24,500,572
2024 Share Compensation Plan
96,152,381
93.22%
6,990,456
6.78%
0
0.00%
24,500,572
Appointment of Auditors
124,932,459
97.89%
0
0.00%
2,698,047
2.11%
3
About SSR Mining
SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240523163410/en/
SSR Mining Inc. is a precious metals mining company with four producing assets located in the United States of America (USA), Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of development and exploration assets in the USA, Turkey, Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Its four operating assets produce more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. The Company's gold and silver production is sourced from its Copler Gold Mine (Copler) in Erzincan, Turkey, Marigold mine (Marigold) in Nevada, United States, Seabee Gold Operation (Seabee) in Saskatchewan, Canada and Puna Operations (Puna) in Jujuy, Argentina. The Company's growth and development pipeline includes Cakmaktepe Extension and Copper Hill in Turkey, New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley in Nevada, and the Fisher and Amisk properties in Saskatchewan, along with a number of earlier-stage opportunities globally. Amisk property is 39,880 hectares with extensive Proterozoic-volcano-sedimentary rock assemblages.