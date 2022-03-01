Log in
    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC.

(SSRM)
SSR Mining : BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference Investor Presentation

03/01/2022 | 12:09pm EST
A FREE CASH FLOW FOCUSED GOLD PRODUCER

BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

February 2022

Cautionary Notes

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anti cipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, i ncluding changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authoriti es on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the imple mentation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and develop ment programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans, commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not li mited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or reali zation of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the ASX at www.asx.com.auand other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this presentation have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under Item 1300 of SEC Regulation SK. For details on the "qualified persons" approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources included in this presentation, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available at www.sec.gov. 2021 reserves and resources were determined in accordance with Item 1300 of SEC Regulation S-K. Reserves and resources for prior periods were determined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101. Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Estimates

This presentation includes terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), including the terms "Mineral Reserves" and "Mineral Resources", in addition to terms that comply with reporting standards in the United States under subpart 1 of Regulation S-K 1300. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The standards of NI 43-101 differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry, including free cash flow, cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold and silver sold, realized metal prices, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted attributable net income, adjusted basic attributable net income per share, consolidated cash and consolidated net cash. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers should refer to the endnotes in this presentation for further information regarding how the Company calculates certain of these measures. Readers should also refer to the Company's form 10-K filing available under the Company's corporate profile on EDGAR at www.sec.govor on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms. See Endnote (5) for additional details.

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

PAGE 2

Diversified Portfolio of High Quality, Long-Life Assets

Stable Operating Platform of 700 - 780 koz AuEq Annually (1)

High

Quality

Diversified

Portfolio

Balance

Sheet

Strength

Stable production platform of 700 - 780 koz AuEq (1)

  • Four core operating jurisdictions
  • 10+ Moz AuEq Mineral Reserves (2)
  • 17+ year weighted average mine life (3)

Robust balance sheet to organically fund growth

  • Total Cash: $1,053M (8)
  • Net Cash: $681M (8)
  • Total Debt: $371M (8)

Seabee

Fisher

Amisk

Marigold

N.M. / T.C. / B.V.

Pitarrilla NSR

Operations

Projects

Key Exploration

Copper Hill

Çöpler C2

Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich)

Free Cash

Peer leading free cash flow generation and capital returns (4,5)

2021 operating cash flow of $609M, free cash flow of $444M

San Luis

Flow

2021 capital returns of $190M+, yield of ~$240/oz / 5% (15)

Leader

2022 base dividend increased by 40%

Organic

Growth

Potential

High return, low capital intensity near-term incremental growth

  • 2021 Mineral Reserves increased 1.1 Moz Au, a 14% increase Y/Y (2,3)
  • Ardich 1st production 2023: 1.2+ Moz Au production, $69M of capital (3)
  • C2 1st production 2025: 1.0+ Moz Au production, $218M capex, ~60% IRR (3, 13)

Cortaderas

Puna

Track

Record of

Delivery

Disciplined leadership with established track record of value creation

  • Continued operational delivery and ESG leadership
  • Track record of accretive M&A and complex asset construction
  • Diverse mining and processing skill set
  • 3 Operating Gold Assets: Çöpler, Marigold & Seabee
  • 1 Operating Silver Asset: Puna
  • 3 Projects: Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich), C2, San Luis
  • 20+ Near-Mine and Stand-Alone Exploration Properties
  • 7 Public Company Equity Interests

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

PAGE 3

ESG Strategic Priorities: Developing a Sustainable Legacy

Focused Initiatives As Part Of SSR Mining's Sustainability Vision (9)

Successful culture focused on discipline, integrity, and local partnerships

Sustainability policies aligned with leading industry practices

  • Continue implementation of an integrated Environment, Health,
    Safety and Sustainability ("EHSS") management system
  • Improving performance and
    managing risk

Long Term Priority Areas

  • Zero significant environmental incidents or spills
  • Net zero emissions road map by 2050; GHG reductions
  • Excellence in tailings management

Lasting Environmental Stewardship

  • Zero fatalities
  • Improved Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
  • Continuous improvement in critical controls
  • Covid-19management plans at all sites and offices

Safe, Healthy & Competent Workforce

  • Material investment in communities
  • Social development funds in Turkey and Argentina
  • Priority on local employment and procurement

Creating Positive Legacies In Communities

  • Enterprise risk management framework in place to assess and manage business risks
  • Focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with an updated and broadened Diversity Policy

Reinforcing Strong Governance

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

PAGE 4

Building on Proven History of Project Delivery and M&A

Non-Core Asset Sales in Excess of US$235M Over the Past 8 Months

Delivering Projects On Time &

Building Value Through Disciplined M&A (11)

Budget (10)

POX Plant (Çöpler)

SSRM / Alacer Merger

Non-Core Asset Sales

-10%

Exploration

1.3x

2.3x

$667M

$744M

Analyst

$237M

Analyst

NAV:

$4,134M

NAV:

Capital

$3,266M

$103M

Returned:

$191M

Final Capex Spend

Initial Capex Budget

At Announcement

Current Valuation

Analyst NAV

Announced Value

Chinchillas Project (Puna)

Marigold Acquisition

Seabee Acquisition

-7%

Exploration

5x

Consensus

Exploration

NAV: $914M

Taiga

$75M

$81M

Acquisition

~US$21M

3x

Consensus

Realized

NAV: $446M

$309M

FCF:

$257M

Realized FCF:

~$515M

~$300M

Final Capex Spend

Initial Capex Budget

Announced Value *

Current

Announced Value

Current

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

* Includes acquisition of Valmy for $11.5M and Trenton Canyon/Buffalo Valley for $22M

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SSR Mining Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 17:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
