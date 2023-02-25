Advanced search
    SSRM   CA7847301032

SSR MINING INC.

(SSRM)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-24 pm EST
18.42 CAD   -0.16%
18.42 CAD   -0.16%
02/25Ssr Mining : BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference Investor Presentation
PU
02/23SSR Mining Maintained at Outperform by BMO Following Fourth-Quarter Results; Price Target Kept at C$19.00
MT
02/22SSR Mining Q4 Profit Down on Lower Gold Sales, Prices
MT
SSR Mining : BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference Investor Presentation

02/25/2023 | 07:41pm EST
A FREE CASH FLOW FOCUSED GOLD PRODUCER

BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

February 2023

Cautionary Notes

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain statements contained in this presentation constitute forward-looking information, future oriented financial information, or financial outlooks (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be contained in this document and the Company's other public filings. Forward-looking information relates to statements concerning the Company's outlook and anticipated events or results and in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "projects", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information and statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information and statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. The key risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: local and global political and economic conditions; governmental and regulatory requirements and actions by governmental authorities, including changes in government policy, government ownership requirements, changes in environmental, tax and other laws or regulations and the interpretation thereof; developments with respect to COVID-19 pandemic, including the duration, severity and scope of the pandemic and potential impacts on mining operations; and other risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

Forward-looking information and statements in this presentation include statements concerning, among other things: forecasts; outlook; timing of production; production, cost, operating and capital expenditure guidance; the Company's intention to return excess attributable free cash flow to shareholders; the timing and implementation of the Company's dividend policy; the implementation of any share buyback program and the amount thereof; statements regarding plans or expectations for the declaration of future dividends and the amount thereof; future cash costs and all in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce of gold, silver and other metals sold; the prices of gold, silver and other metals; Mineral Resources, Mineral Reserves, realization of Mineral Reserves, and the existence or realization of Mineral Resource estimates; the Company's ability to discover new areas of mineralization; the timing and extent of capital investment at the Company's operations; the timing and extent of capitalized stripping at the Company's operations; the timing of production and production levels and the results of the Company's exploration and development programs; current financial resources being sufficient to carry out plans,

commitments and business requirements for the next twelve months; movements in commodity prices not impacting the value of any financial instruments; estimated production rates for gold, silver and other metals produced by the Company; the estimated cost of sustaining capital; availability of sufficient financing; receipt of regulatory approvals; the timing of studies, announcements, and analysis; the timing of construction and development of proposed mines and process facilities; ongoing or future development plans and capital replacement; estimates of expected or anticipated economic returns from the Company's mining projects, including future sales of metals, concentrate or other products produced by the Company and the timing thereof; the Company's plans and expectations for its properties and operations; the impact of any suspension on operations; and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, environmental, regulatory, and political matters that may influence or be influenced by future events or conditions.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including, but not limited in any manner to, those disclosed in any other of the Company's filings on EDGAR and SEDAR, and include: the inherent speculative nature of exploration results; the ability to explore; communications with local stakeholders; maintaining community and governmental relations; status of negotiations and potential transactions, including joint ventures; weather conditions at the Company's operations; commodity prices; the ultimate determination of and realization of Mineral Reserves; existence or realization of Mineral Resources; the development approach; availability and receipt of required approvals, titles, licenses and permits; sufficient working capital to develop and operate the mines and implement development plans; access to adequate services and supplies; foreign currency exchange rates; interest rates; access to capital markets and associated cost of funds; availability of a qualified work force; ability to negotiate, finalize, and execute relevant agreements; lack of social opposition to the Company's mines or facilities; lack of legal challenges with respect to the Company's properties; the timing and amount of future production; the ability to meet production, cost, and capital expenditure targets; timing and ability to produce studies and analyses; capital and operating expenditures; economic conditions; availability of sufficient financing; the ultimate ability to mine, process, and sell mineral products on economically favorable terms; and any and all other timing, exploration, development, operational, financial, budgetary, economic, legal, social, geopolitical, regulatory and political factors that may influence future events or conditions. While the Company consider these factors and assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company, they may prove to be incorrect.

The above list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and information. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements. Forward-looking information and statements are only predictions based on the Company's current expectations and the Company's projections about future events. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's filings on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and on the ASX at www.asx.com.auand other unforeseen events or circumstances. Other than as required by law, the Company does not intend, and undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect, among other things, new information or future events.

All references to "$" in this presentation are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information concerning our mineral projects in this presentation have been reviewed and approved by a "qualified person" under subpart 1 of Regulation S-K 1300 ("S-K 1300"). For details on the "qualified persons" approving such information, a description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and mineral resources included in this presentation, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates may be affected by any known environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing or other relevant factors, please review the Technical Report Summaries for each of the Company's material properties which are available under the Company's corporate profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. 2022 Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources were determined in accordance with Regulation S-K. Reserves and resources for prior periods were determined in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Both sets of reporting standards have similar goals in terms of conveying an appropriate level of confidence in the disclosures being reported, but the standards embody slightly different approaches and definitions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources Estimates

This presentation includes terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada under NI 43-101, including the terms "Mineral Reserves" and "Mineral Resources", in addition to terms that comply with reporting standards in the United States under S-K 1300. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The standards of NI 43-101 differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made in accordance with U.S. standards.

Cautionary Note Regarding Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation includes certain non-GAAP terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry, including free cash flow, cash costs and AISC per ounce of gold and silver sold, realized metal prices, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted attributable net income, adjusted basic attributable net income per share, consolidated cash and consolidated net cash. Non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed and, therefore, they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The Company believe that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of

performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Readers should refer to the endnotes in this presentation for further information regarding how the Company calculates certain of these measures. Readers should also refer to the Company's form 10-K and 10-Q filings available under the Company's corporate profile on EDGAR at www.sec.govor on the Company's website at www.ssrmining.com, under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how the Company calculates such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to GAAP terms. See Endnote (5) for additional details.

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

PAGE 2

Diversified Portfolio of High Quality, Long-Life Assets

Stable Operating Platform Targeting 700+ koz AuEq Annually

High

Quality

Diversified

Portfolio

Organic

Growth

Potential

Stable production platform targeting 700+ koz AuEq

  • Four core operating jurisdictions
  • 8+ Moz AuEq in attributable Mineral Reserves
  • 16+ year weighted average mine life

High return, low capital intensity near-term growth

  • Çakmaktepe Extension first production in 2023: 1.2+ Moz Au production over LOM
  • C2 (Çöpler Expansion) PFS expected in 2023, including maiden Mineral Reserves
  • 20+ near-mine and stand-alone exploration targets adjacent to existing operations and infrastructure

Seabee

Fisher

Amisk

Marigold

New Millennium

Trenton Canyon

Buffalo Valley

Operations

Projects

Key Exploration

Copper Hill

Çöpler C2

Balance

Sheet

Strength

Robust balance sheet to organically fund growth

  • Total cash of $689M, net cash of $387M *
  • In 2022, reinvested proceeds from non-core asset sales into acquisitions in core jurisdictions
  • Strong balance sheet supports near-term capital commitments and growth projects

Pitarrilla NSR

San Luis

Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich)

Free Cash

Flow

Leader

Track

Record of

Delivery

Free cash flow generation reflected in strong capital returns

  • $350M or ~10% of market capitalization returned to shareholders since 2021
  • Dividend currently yields approximately 2%, Share buyback program in place

Low capital intensity growth ensures strong FCF projections and supports dynamic capital returns strategy

Cortaderas

Disciplined leadership with established track record of value creation

Puna

  • Continued operational delivery and ESG leadership

Track record of accretive M&A and complex asset construction

3

Operating Gold Assets: Çöpler, Marigold & Seabee

Diverse mining and processing skill set

1

Operating Silver Asset: Puna

3

Projects: Çakmaktepe Extension (Ardich), C2, San Luis

Continuous improvement initiatives a key focus in 2023

• 20+ Near-Mine and Stand-Alone Exploration Properties

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

* See end notes for non-GAAP metrics and additional details; Balance Sheet figures as of December 31, 2022

PAGE 3

Capital returns include base dividend and 2021 & 2022 NCIB repurchases; see slide 7 for additional details on capital returns program

Our Sustainability Vision: Living Our Values

Our Values Shape Our Culture and Support our Strategy and Vision

People & Culture

Sustainability

Health, Safety & Risk

We value our people and invest in their growth

We care for the environment and communities in

and development. We are tenacious, working with

which we operate in and take personal

a sense of urgency to achieve exceptional

responsibility for creating and maintaining a

outcomes.

sustainable business.

We protect and care for the people, communities, and environments in which we do business. We actively manage risk at all levels of the business.

Business Excellence

Innovation

Growth

We are a high-performing organization and are

We are committed to innovation at all levels of the

always looking for ways to optimize our assets

business and are industry leaders for project

and business opportunities.

delivery and step-change solutions.

We take a disciplined approach to achieving

meaningful and sustainable growth. We employ a robust framework for evaluating, managing and implementing value-creating growth opportunities.

OUR PURPOSE: To create value & leave a positive legacy through responsible and sustainable operations

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

PAGE 4

Diversified Portfolio with +16 Year Weighted Average Mine Life

Long-term Stable Production Platform With Additional Avenues for Growth

Commercial Production at Çöpler Sulfide Plant

MOE with

900

Alacer /

Stable base of 700 koz AuEq achievable until the end of the decade with

COVID-19

Çöpler

Suspensions

Temporary

modest conversion / exploration assumptions

Suspension

AuEq)

800

Acquired

Built Çöpler

Marigold

Sulfide Plant /

(koz

700

April 4, 2014

Chinchillas

(all cash)

Acquired

Mine

Seabee

Production

May 31, 2016

600

(cash/equity)

500

Gold Equivalent

400

300

200

100

0

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

2020A

2021A

2022A

2023E

2024E

2025E

2026E

2027E

2028E

2029E

2030E

Çöpler

Marigold

Seabee

Puna

TRS Total Production

Production Guidance Mid-point

Targeted Resource Conversion / Reserve Additions

SSRM:NASDAQ / TSX, SSR:ASX

* Historical production is reported on a consolidated basis and is a combination of SSR Mining and Alacer Gold production figures; 2023 - 2025E based on formal three-year guidance; 2026 - 2030E based on published

PAGE 5

Technical Report Summary ("TRS") totals; Çöpler production incorporates the Initial Assessment Case for C2; See endnotes for additional details

Disclaimer

SSR Mining Inc. published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2023 00:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 837 M 1 349 M 1 349 M
Net income 2023 185 M 136 M 136 M
Net cash 2023 726 M 533 M 533 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 2,06%
Capitalization 3 809 M 2 797 M 2 797 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,4%
