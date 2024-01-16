SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the “Company") is pleased to report fourth quarter 2023 consolidated production of approximately 211,100 gold equivalent ounces, delivering full-year 2023 consolidated production of approximately 706,900 gold equivalent ounces and meeting the Company’s 2023 production guidance. With these results SSR Mining continues to extend its operational track record, delivering on production guidance targets in 11 of the last 12 years.

Gold Equivalent Production by Quarter in 2023

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

Preliminary Operating Data

 

2023

 

2022

 

2023

 

2022

Çöpler (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold produced (oz)

 

57,126

 

65,603

 

220,999

 

191,366

Gold sold (oz)

 

59,694

 

59,949

 

225,599

 

192,811

Marigold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold produced (oz)

 

82,794

 

62,875

 

278,488

 

194,668

Gold sold (oz)

 

81,173

 

62,936

 

275,962

 

195,617

Seabee

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gold produced (oz)

 

38,758

 

24,709

 

90,777

 

136,125

Gold sold (oz)

 

32,050

 

23,500

 

83,610

 

133,500

Puna

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Silver produced ('000 oz)

 

2,759

 

2,389

 

9,688

 

8,397

Silver sold ('000 oz)

 

2,830

 

2,098

 

9,920

 

7,864

Consolidated (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GEOs produced (oz)

 

211,118

 

182,655

 

706,896

 

623,819

GEOs sold (oz)

 

206,194

 

172,308

 

704,594

 

617,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Figures are reported on a 100% basis. Çöpler is 80% owned by SSR Mining.

(2) Gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) are calculated by multiplying the silver ounces by the ratio of the silver price to the gold price, using the average London Bullion Market Association (“LBMA”) prices for the period. The Company does not include by-products in the gold equivalent ounce calculations.

In addition, SSR Mining announces February 13, 2024 as the release date for its 2024 and long-term production guidance, accompanied by updated life of mine plans and Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources for the Company’s key operating properties. Following this announcement, SSR Mining’s senior leadership team will host a conference call to provide an overview of current operations as well as the Company’s outlook and long-term growth strategy. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call and accompanying webcast.

  • News release containing long-term production guidance and updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, before markets open.

  Conference call and webcast: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at 9:00 am EST.
    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
    All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340
    Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  The conference call will be archived and available on our website.
    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0631
    All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0631

The Company also announces the date for its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 consolidated financial results news release and conference call. Investors, media and the public are invited to listen to the conference call and accompanying webcast.

  • News release containing fourth quarter 2023 and full-year consolidated financial results: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, after markets close.

  Conference call and webcast: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 5:00 pm EST.
    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
    All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340
    Webcast: http://ir.ssrmining.com/investors/events

  The conference call will be archived and available on our website.
    Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay code 0570
    All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay code 0570

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing operations located in the USA, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets. Over the last three years, the four operating assets combined have produced on average more than 700,000 gold-equivalent ounces annually. SSR Mining is listed under the ticker symbol SSRM on the NASDAQ and the TSX, and SSR on the ASX.