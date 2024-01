SSR Mining Inc. announced the appointment of Mr. Daniel Malchuk to its Board of Directors. Mr. Malchuk brings over 30 years of strategic, operational and financial experience in the natural resource industry to the Board. He currently serves as Senior Advisor with Appian Capital Advisory and as Chairman of Jetti Resources.

Mr. Malchuk had a long career with BHP, most recently serving as President Operations, Minerals Americas until his retirement in 2020. In this role, Mr. Malchuk had overall responsibility for the Minerals portfolio in the Americas, including copper mines in Chile, joint ventures in numerous South American countries, a multibillion-dollar potash project in Canada and global copper exploration activities. Previously, Mr. Malchuk held various leadership positions at BHP, including President of Copper; President of Aluminum, Manganese, and Nickel; President, Minerals Exploration; and Vice President, Strategy and Development.

Mr. Malchuk holds a Civil Industrial Engineer degree from Universidad de Chile and an MBA from University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) Anderson School of Management. The Board has also appointed Mr. Malchuk as a member of the Technical, Safety and Sustainability Committee of the Board, effective January 8, 2024.