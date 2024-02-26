Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SSRM). Investors who purchased SSR securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SSRM.

On February 13, 2024, SSR issued a press release “announc[ing] a suspension of operations at the Çöpler mine as a result of a large slip on the heap leach pad. This event occurred in the morning of February 13, 2024 at approximately 6:30 am EST, and all operations at Çöpler have been suspended as a result.” On this news, SSR’s stock price has fallen sharply during intraday trading on February 13, 2024.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased SSR securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

